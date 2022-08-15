Gators Move to Heavener Football Training Center





For Florida footballers, Sunday was sort of moving day. The Gators entered the 142,000-square-foot Heavener Football Training Center, a facility the school hopes will be a breakthrough in both recruiting and efficiency. The team starts the daily football activities in Heavener. Amenities in the building include a dining room, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, game and golf center, as well as a resort-style swimming pool (65,000 gallons) with basketball courts and multi-purpose lawns and volleyball courts. Whistle while you work:Billy Napier cracks penalties in UF fall camp, has officials at every practice Under construction:Gators Complete Heavener Football Training Center With Final Steel Beam David Whitley:Gator Legend Carlos Alvarez: Sick Former Footballers Earn Some NIL Money UF players can’t wait to see new digs It’s just going to light a fire, said senior linebacker Ventrell Miller. I feel like when you get something new, you’re always happy to check it out and see what it’s about. That should be pretty good. They told me it will be here since I’m a freshman. That was about six years ago. I’m glad I can have it this year and be a part of it. For football purposes, the center will have 13,000 square feet of weight and training facilities, overlooking and connected to the Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility.” It’s something I’ve seen since I was a high school recruit and I know all the other guys I’ve played with, we can’t wait, said offensive lineman Michael Tarquin. I think it’s going to be a game changer. A lot of great things are coming to that facility and they’re going to help us a lot to perform at a high level.” The facility is largely operational, although dispersed construction for certain areas will remain work in progress throughout the month. The center is not yet open to the public or the media. It will eventually open to student athletes from all other UF sports closer to the first day of class of the fall semester. It took a lot of people’s support and dedication to make it happen, said UF Sports Director Scott Stricklin. It is a tangible demonstration that we are committed to investing in our student-athletes and improving their experience at UF. Without our Boosters, this project would not have been possible, and we were grateful for the way they brought this vision to life.

