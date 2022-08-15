adidas has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu to create a new Tennis Performance collection, which aims to inspire the next generation of tennis players to shape the future of the game and promote diversity and inclusion in sport. promote.

The collection will premiere on court this summer at one of the most prominent hard court tournaments, by inspiring adidas athletes Dana Mathewson, Felix Auger Aliassime, Daria Kasatkina, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Garbie Muguruza and Dominic Thiem

The high-performance pieces incorporate UNITEFIT technology and a fit system created with a spectrum of sizes, genders and shapes for a gender-neutral fit

Herzogenaurach, 15 Aug 2022 Today adidas launches its latest Tennis collection, created in collaboration with contemporary South African designer Thebe Magugu. Following the launch of the main collection earlier this month, the new Tennis range, featuring apparel in inclusive sizes, will celebrate culture, heritage and inclusivity.

While tennis has not always been a place of inclusion, adidas and Thebes Magugu share the belief that it could be, if everyone started from a place of love. This concept of kinship is reflected in the joint adidas and Thebe Magugus collection through designs that focus on unisex styles, gender neutral pieces and inclusive sizes.

ShieldMagugu, designer, commented:

I firmly believe that sport has the power to bring people together through a shared love of the game. That’s why I’m excited to partner with adidas, a brand that shares my beliefs and hopes for a more inclusive future. This collection is designed as a celebration of culture, heritage and inclusivity, and I can’t wait for some of the most inspiring athletes to wear it on the field.

The key looks of the collection will premiere this summer at one of the most prominent hard court tournaments, by adidas athletes Dana Mathewson, Felix Auger Aliassime, Daria Kasatkina, StefanosTsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Garbie Muguruza and Dominic Thiem. These inspiring athletes share a passion for showing support for what matters and encouraging diversity and inclusivityon and off the track.

Felix Auger Aliassime, elite tennis player, commented: Tennis still has a long way to go before it’s fully accessible to everyone, but we all have a part to play in shaping this global community. The adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis collection features inclusive sizes and celebrates the cultures and communities that make up the sport around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of that.

Elite tennis player Daria Kasatkina commented:Hiding who you are and who you love is the hardest thing there is. Being at peace with yourself and those around you is one of the most important things in life. For this reason, I want to use my platform to inspire positive change in the sport and pave the way for future tennis athletes to be their true, authentic selves, regardless of the challenges they face.

The collection includes a range of garments, including the NY Y-DRESS in two colorways (semi pulse lilac and black/grey/impact yellow), the NY 2-IN-1 TIGHTS in white, the MY UNITEFIT SLEEVELESS in two colorways (black /grey/impact yellow and white/black/semi pulse lilac), and the NY Y-TANK TOP in various colors and sizes (semi pulse lilac/white, semi pulse lilac/black and bright orange/white). The collection also includes a new version of the Avacourt, launched earlier this year, in a semi-pulse lilac colorway.

To ensure that athletes of all genders and sizes can enjoy the collection, it features inclusive sizes and UNITEFIT technology. UNITEFIT technology is made and tested on a variety of sizes and genders and is designed to provide a comfortable gender neutral fit.

In terms of sustainability, the clothing collection consists of the unisex t-shirt and unisex shorts in Made with Nature fabrication, and all men’s styles are Made with Nature. The rest of the collection is also partly made from recycled materials, including the new Avacourt shoe.

The collection’s prominent colors are black, semi-pulse lilac, impact yellow and bright orange, articulated in vibrant graphics and patterns, inspired by the South African heritage and culture of Thebes.

The Thebes Magugu x adidas Tennis collection is available on adidas.com and through the adidas app from 15 Aug 2022.

For more information, visit adidas.com/us/tennis-clothing or follow @adidasTennis on Instagram to join the conversation, using #adidasxThebeMagugu, #adidasTennis and #adidas.

About adidas

adidas is a world leader in the sporting goods industry. The company, headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, employs more than 61,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of 21.2 billion in 2021.

About Thebes Magugu

Shieldweedsis a South African fashion designer who has received critical acclaim for his thoughtful and inventive collections that comment on history, culture and politics. His work and designs focus on telling social stories through traditional graphic language and community work.