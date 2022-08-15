Sean Coady is the new boy hockey head coach at Plymouth North

PLYMOUTH A high school hockey player’s dream is to find a way to take their skills to the professional level and maybe get paid to do what you love. This winter, the players in Plymouth North’s boys’ hockey program will have the opportunity to learn from someone who has both been there and done so.

Former Blue Eagles Head Coach Tim Drew left in the offseason after eight years on the bench. That opened up a spot for former American Hockey League player Sean Coady to step in and take over the program. The 65-year-old is the former coach of Sacred Heart High School and is really looking forward to when the puck officially falls on the winter sports season on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving.

I love coaching and I’m really excited to have this opportunity to work with a large number of kids and maybe help them with bits of hockey knowledge I’ve picked up over the years, said the Scituate resident.

Anyone on Plymouth North’s hockey program would do well to pick Coady’sbrain. The graduate Archbishop Williams and the University of New Hampshire played defense in the AHL for several seasons in the Hartford Whalers organization and then spent two decades in the personnel departments of the NHL players for Winnipeg/Phoenix, Boston and San Jose.

I’ve been very fortunate over the years to do something I love and get paid for, said Coady, who has also coached at UNH, Princeton and Brown University. The kids all know that I worked in the NHL for some time, and hopefully that helps us connect on some level.

Part of Coadys journey was several years as a scout and then director of player personnel for the Bruins, which came about through a phone call from an old friend.

Mike OConnell was the GM of the Bruins at the time and I’ve been friends with Mike for years,” Coady said. How many people work directly with the team they idolized? I am blessed.

During his first stint as a high school coach, Coady helped run the bank as an assistant under Tom MacDonald at Sacred Heart. He eventually became the head coach of the Crusaders.

When I took over as head coach at Sacred Heart, we were very, very young. We had a couple of seventh and eighth graders playing varsity minutes at that point in the game, Coady said.

As a coach, Coady said the most important thing he looks for in a player is a willingness to work hard and be responsible.

I want my players to be honest with themselves every time they come to the rink. I want them to work hard to get better as a hockey player, learn every day and be responsible for how they play. If they can do that, they all get along just fine, Coady explained. You have to play with discipline, stay out of the penalty box and have fun on the ice rink.

Coady will get a lot of help on the bench from assistant coach Ron High, who played hockey at both Princeton and the ECHL. He is a familiar face on the local rinks as the father of former high school girl hockey players Mary (Plymouth) and Grace (Duxbury) High.

Coady takes on a squad from Plymouth North that was 11-10-1 last season and lost in the second round of the Division 2 state tournament. The Eagles graduated 12 seniors but will bring back some players in key spots who already have good varsity experience.

I’m still learning about the team, but I like what I’ve seen so far, Coady said. We’re playing a challenging program in the Patriot League, but I’ve seen a real passion for hockey in this group of players and I think they will all support each other.

