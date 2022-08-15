Sports
Junior wheelchair tennis players are inspired by Commonwealth Games experiences
With the Commonwealth Games being the focus of the nations’ spotlight earlier this month, the Birmingham events inspired aspiring wheelchair tennis stars Will Barton, McKenzie OReilly, Lucas Town and Scarlett Walker, despite tennis not being on the sport’s schedule at the time. Play prevents.
Like so many of Britain’s medal-winning heroes, these four wheelchair stars are supported by the SportsAid program, having fallen in love with tennis when they first played through LTA’s wheelchair tennis initiative program.
SportsAid is a charity that enriches the lives of talented young athletes by recognizing and nurturing their capabilities through and beyond sport, with the Team England Futures Program established to better prepare athletes to deliver medal-winning performance as Team debutants England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB in future competitions.
The program empowers a diverse cohort of athletes and support staff to recognize how to perform at their best, how to deal with the pressures and distractions associated with a big Games, and how to get the most out of the experience . They experienced first hand the inspiration and impact of non-disabled and para-athletes competing side by side.
Here are the four tennis stars of the future give us their thoughts on the support coming their way courtesy of SportsAid and the LTA:
Will Barton (11 years old)
- LTA Wheelchair Performance Track: Development Squad.
- Plays at Oxstalls Sports Park
Why did you get into wheelchair tennis and how did you first get involved?
I have always loved sports from a young age and really enjoyed all things ball related. If you have a disability, it is difficult to do a lot of sports. Luckily Oxstalls Tennis Center is close to where I live; they had a junior wheelchair session that i tried. I was immediately sold and have been playing ever since.
How has receiving SportsAid funding helped you?
The funding from SportsAid allowed me to receive additional coaching and support my travels for training and competitions. It’s been a huge help.
What has the Team England Futures program and SportsAid funding enabled you to do?
Being involved with Sport England Futures has been fantastic. I have had the opportunity to participate in many workshops; I especially enjoyed one we had over sleep. It has also given me the opportunity to meet other young athletes who are going through a similar journey. I attended the Commonwealth Games and got to see a big event from an athlete’s perspective.
What are your tennis ambitions? Where would you like to be in five years?
Now that I turned 11 in March, the next five years are going to be really exciting. I want to take my tennis to the highest level and in five years I will still be a junior, so I hope I can compete with the best junior players.
What advice would you give to any young person who wants to start playing tennis?
The advice I would give to any young person interested in wheelchair tennis is to give it a try, it’s a great sport with a great community of people.
McKenzie O’Reilly (age 13)
- LTA Wheelchair Performance Track: Development Squad
- Plays at Oxstalls Sports Park
Why did you get into wheelchair tennis and how did you first get involved?
I started when a coach came to my primary school to give some tennis sessions. The gym classes were very different because I was suddenly included in the sessions with my wheelchair. PE at school was tricky as I wasn’t always there and often this meant being asked to just take pictures.
What has the Team England Futures program and SportsAid funding enabled you to do?
I went to watch badminton and netball at the Commonwealth Games. I am very excited to be part of Team England Futures. There have been several workshops to learn from – the best one was on social media with lots of tips.
What are your tennis ambitions? Where would you like to be in five years?
Eventually to a Paralympic Games. In five years I would like to play more tournaments and still enjoy my tennis.
What advice would you give to any young person who wants to start playing tennis?
Give it a try – it’s such a great sport to participate in if you’re in a wheelchair. Great for keeping fit and having fun.
Lucasstad (15 years)
- LTA Wheelchair Performance Track: Development Squad
- Plays at the John Charles Center for Sport in Leeds and Bolton Arena
Why did you get into wheelchair tennis and how did you first get involved?
I started playing wheelchair tennis when one of my high school staff members suggested I go to Longley Tennis Club to play tennis with some other kids in wheelchairs. I also attended a come and try session at The Nottingham Open and then got hooked. I am fortunate to have good hand-eye coordination, as my late grandfather played with a table tennis bat and ball from a very early age.
How has receiving SportsAid funding helped you?
Receiving support from SportsAid has really helped me a lot as we have been able to book more tennis one-on-one coaching and also travel to development camps and to competitions. It also helped cover gas costs and buy a bigger tennis bag.
What has the Team England Futures program and SportsAid funding enabled you to do?
The Team England Futures program and SportsAid have enabled me to attend development camps and have enabled me to attend the Next Gen Development Day at Lee Valley Tennis & Hockey Center with Gordon Reid and Shingo Kunieda. In addition, I was very excited to attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I am also very excited that I have been chosen to experience the Masters in the Netherlands later this year.
What are your tennis ambitions? Where would you like to be in five years?
I want to be the best player I can be. I would like to participate in tennis competitions abroad and be selected to play for GB abroad and to play in the Paralympics.
What advice would you give to any young person who wants to start playing tennis?
Anyone who wants to start playing tennis – don’t let your skill level discourage you and keep playing and having fun. Listen to your coaches and keep doing your best.
Scarlett Walker (12 years)
- LTA Wheelchair Performance Track: Development Squad
- Plays at Easton Tennis Centre, Norwich
Why did you get into wheelchair tennis and how did you first get involved?
I started playing tennis because I wanted to be active again after a major operation. I couldn’t do what I did before, so I had to find something new. Wheelchair tennis was one of the few things running because of COVID, so I took a long time and gave it a try. I haven’t looked back since. I absolutely love it and all the new opportunities I get.
How has receiving SportsAid funding helped you?
I just received my first SportsAid funding and I plan to use it to purchase equipment and fund my training as I prepare for a full tournament schedule next year.
What has the Team England Futures program and SportsAid funding enabled you to do?
Being part of the Team England Futures program and being supported by SportsAid is great. When you look at who has been supported before, it’s really inspiring. I loved the Commonwealth Games next week and look forward to meeting other people on the program.
What are your tennis ambitions? Where would you like to be in five years?
In five years I want to be the number 1 GB wheelchair tennis player (U18 Girl) and compete internationally to represent GB.
What advice would you give to any young person who wants to start playing tennis?
Go for it. It’s such an inclusive sport and has given me so much since I attended my first LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative session in 2021.
Wheelchair tennis initiative
The LTA’s wheelchair tennis initiative will play a critical role in inspiring the next generation and early development of aspiring wheelchair players, leading to the continued long-term success of wheelchair tennis. There are a number of events across the country in the coming months.
