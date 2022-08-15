Sports
Gator Football Has Their First Scrimmage of Fall – ESPN 98.1 FM
The Florida Gator football team had its first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday. However, the scrimmage was not accessible to the media. The media only had a chance to watch the team warm-up and participate in regular practice during the viewing period on the Saturday before the scrimmage.
Gators keep it simple for the quarterbacks
There haven’t been many shakeups for the Gators attack when it comes to projecting the depth chart. It is known that the quarterback battle will come down to: Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller III. Both looked positive and stable during the viewing period on Saturday with some tight spirals and well-targeted throws.
@GVOaant swing the rock to the previous one @HHS_Football352 WR Reply to @Team_Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zEvK7y6VH4
— Kyle (@_KyleLander) August 13, 2022
Potential starters along the offensive line
While it may be hard to assume what the offensive starting line will be, it looked like the starters were leading every position row during the warm-ups. For example, the quarterbacks were led by Anthony Richardson. So, with this in mind, the potential starting lineup from right to left could be: Michael Tarquingrab at right; O’Cyrus Torrenceat right guard; Kingsley Eguakunin the middle; Ethan Whiteat left guard; Richard Gouraigeon left tackle.
Again, take this as you can as this is not the guaranteed offensive starting line. head coach Billy Napier could have had them like that for any other reason. He could change it to the opener from now on, also depending on how the practices go.
Skill positions still look the same
There is not much different from today compared to the previous days. Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson led the wide receivers in the drills again and the starters seem to be wide.
The tight ends started the practice by running routes with the wide receivers. The tight ends showed good footwork and good hands during this phase of the viewing period. They will expect some new faces in this room who will try to prove themselves this year.
Returning to the theory that the starter is lined up at the front of each row during the warm-up, Nay’Quan Wright was the leader of the running back group. He also started the position group in the exercises. This shouldn’t mean too much, though, as this group would have to share reruns throughout the season.
@CoachJuluke @CoachDub305 work with their running backs and their footwork. Here you can see @B0SSMAN_5. pic.twitter.com/SCZhtW67As
— Kyle (@_KyleLander) August 13, 2022
