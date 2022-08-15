Has Ronaldo Soured His Manchester United Legacy?

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism for the way he has approached his desire to leave the club. He hasn’t been training regularly with the first team, and he failed to play in many of the games in the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

He played just 45 minutes in Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, and he made his first Premier League appearance at home against Brighton, replacing Fred in the 54th minute, which Man United ended up losing 1-2. He wants to play top-level European football and doesn’t think that he can achieve that if he stays at United. Has his recent behaviour ruined what was once an untarnishable legacy amongst the Manchester United supporters?

Has Ronaldo tarnished his legacy with fans?

If the rumours are true and Ronaldo does wish to leave Manchester United, there’s a chance he could easily tarnish his legacy, especially if he keeps on trying to force through a move. His recent absence from first-team training and pre-season games was apparently down to personal/family issues, so we’re not exactly sure what happened. The media are quick to make up stories about why he was absent, which only stokes the fire even more.

If the media's narrative is to be believed that he is trying to force through a transfer, then his legacy will no doubt be tarnished.

Where did it all go wrong?

He played a total of 196 games under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2003-2009, scoring 84 goals in all competitions. He then moved to Real Madrid, scoring 311 goals in 292 matches from 2009-2018. He spent 2018-2021 at Juventus, scoring 82 goals in 98 appearances, before returning to Manchester United. Perhaps he should never have returned to United for his second spell because this is where it all started to go wrong for the Portuguese international. the old adage of ‘never go back’ certainly seems to ring true in this case.

The club re-signed him in August 2021 for a reported fee close to £12.85 million, plus add-ons. Some of you may remember at the time that he could have easily signed for Manchester City and that it was only a call from Alex Ferguson that changed his mind. Moving to their rivals rather than United would have instantly tarnished his legacy. Although he scored two goals in his second debut, beating Newcastle 4-1, it all seemed to go downhill from there on.

In the 2021/22 season, the team struggled to win matches and failed to qualify for any European football (the Europa League or Champions League ), and it was the first time in more than ten years that Ronaldo hadn’t picked up any silverware. However, he did manage to win some personal awards, such as the Premier League Player of the Month, setting a record for most goals scored in a career, and scoring his 50th career hat-trick.

What’s next for Ronaldo?

If he really wants to leave, Manchester United will have no choice other than to let him go. Several clubs will be keen to sign him, but he won’t be part of their future plans. Signing him will purely be a marketing ploy to create more revenue by getting more bums on seats in the stadium and selling more t-shirts. The 37-year-old is way past his best, but who knows exactly how long he has left or where he will go next? Maybe a return to Sporting? Or perhaps a season somewhere like L.A. Galaxy? Only time will tell.