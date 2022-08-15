Adidas and Thebes Magugus tennis capsule covers all genders and abilities





Adidas sets the tone for the next generation of tennis athletes. Together with South African designer Thebe Magugu, the sports giant is launching an inclusive collection of tennis apparel and footwear that celebrates culture and heritage. In developing the collection, the duo decided to start with their shared love of the game and the concept of kinship. Viewership and funding in professional sports have traditionally leaned on male athletesand Thebes Magugu and Adidas strive for a more balanced playing field through unisex styles, gender neutral pieces and inclusive sizes. Game on Key pieces from the capsule include an Avacourt sneaker, tennis dress, versatile shorts, 2-in-1 tights, t-shirts and tank tops. The color palette ranges from lilac to gray with accents of orange and yellow. In a few pieces you can see a picture of a dancing woman, who Thebe Magugu revealed was a design conceived during the lockdown. Supporting the collection’s intentions to spread joyous celebration, the free-spirited illustration was designed by brand illustrator Phathu Nembilwi. The Avacourt sneaker debuted earlier this year and now comes in monochromatic orange or lilac. It was built with women’s feet in mind using insights from female tennis players, anthropometric data and biomechanical tests. The torsion of the shoes has been adjusted to allow for more flexible movement, a key difference from men’s tennis shoes. All for one, one for all Regardless of their gender, size or physical abilities, athletes can take advantage of the materials and fit of each piece. Adidas and Thebes Magugu were adamant about maintaining inclusivity and used UniteFit technology to provide a gender-neutral fit. Sustainability is also a driving design factor as Adidas contains Made With Nature fabrics and at least 60 percent recycled content for the entire capsule. Tennis has a long way to go until it is fully accessible to everyone, Aliassime said in the press release. But we all have a role to play in shaping this global community. Kasatkina added that being yourself in an unashamed way is one of the most important yet challenging aspects of life. I want to use my platform to inspire positive change in the sport and pave the way for future tennis athletes to be their true, authentic selves, no matter what challenges they face, she said. You can now shop the Thebe Magugu and Adidas Tennis collection on the Adidas website and app. Prices range from $78 to $156, and sizes cover a wide range. Brands have made great strides in making sport more inclusive for women, but the Adidas project is working to get everyone else involved as well.

