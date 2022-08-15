Veteran Sharath Kamal Hangs Until Paris Olympics After CWG Success





Aging like fine wine, table tennis star Sharath Kamal has his sights set on another chance at the Olympics, his confidence boosted by a big performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

At the age of 40, Sharath returned from Birmingham as the most decorated Indian athlete at the Games, with four medals. In addition to a yellow metal in mixed doubles, Sharath also won gold in singles after 16 years, coming first at the 2006 Melbourne CWG. After more than 20 years at the highest level, Sharath is not yet in the mood to retire and is determined to give himself two more years in search of an elusive Olympic medal. “It feels great to get my personal best in CWG. My highest was three, this time I won a fourth. Fitness is key, it’s something I’ve been able to keep up with, keep up with myself. I work a lot to keep myself fit keep it,” Sharath said. “I always try to keep my body and mind fit, especially as youngsters’ reflexes are fast, and I just try to be on an equal footing so I can compete with them.” With a whopping 13 medals from the CWG and two bronzes at the 2018 Asian Games, the lanky paddler aims to achieve Olympic success before drawing the curtains on an illustrious career. “Still that hunger to win medals, I’m always looking to get better. “I want to do it every two years. So Paris could be a milestone where we can qualify for the team event and hopefully win a medal,” said Sharath. “It’s a process. First we got to the CWG level, then we established ourselves at the Asian level as well, and then the Olympics.” Sharath doesn’t want to compare his 2006 singles medal with the one in Birmingham, and believes that both have their own meaning. “I had to wait a long time to get the gold back. In 2006 I won gold for the first time. I won bronze, silver in between and in a few events I won gold, but comparing is difficult. “That time (in 2006) I was young and there were no expectations of me. But this time the expectations were there, and I’m happy to repeat that feat,” he said. The country’s most celebrated rower believes that the table tennis landscape in India has changed a lot over the years. “Tennis has grown in popularity in the country and I am delighted that our performances have inspired a generation of young people,” said Sharath, who began his preparation for the Birmingham CWG in January. “It’s changed a lot, then my ranking was 130 and now it’s 38. I have a player who is better than me in Sathiyan who is in 36th place. We have never had such high-ranking players.”

