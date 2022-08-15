Asia Cup in UAE: Why Cricket Fans Couldn’t Get Match Tickets – News





Revealed: When ticket sales for matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match, will begin Ticket sales for the Asian Cup have not yet started, Dubai’s Platinum List has confirmed. This came as Khaleej Times contacted the ticketing platform after dozens of residents complained that they were unable to book the tickets for the tournament. According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tickets for the cricket tournament would go on sale on Monday 15 August. In updates to its website, Platinum List said tickets for the Dubai and Sharjah matches will be available from 6pm. Originally to be held in Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup will be played from August 27 to September 11. The long-awaited game between India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai. According to responses to the ACC’s Twitter post, some fans logged in as early as 4:30 a.m. but were unable to get tickets. Others said they waited over an hour to log into the website, but couldn’t find the event. In response to KT’s message, the ticketing platform said: Please note that ticket sales have not yet started. The tickets are on our site dubai.platinumlist.net. The entire booking process is online only. When Khaleej Times visited the website on Monday afternoon, a message flashed that we were queuing, along with other excited fans, to buy tickets. Please wait a few minutes to continue with your purchase. Our number in line was 679730. When we finally managed to log in and clicked Asian Cup, another message flashed: There are currently no scheduled events in this category. This was still the case at the time of the submission of this report (Monday 14:00). ALSO READ: Reza Rauf, a resident of Sharjah, said he had been trying to book a ticket since Monday morning. I waited a long time in the queue of the website. The estimated time continued to increase to finally show that there are no upcoming events listed under 2022 Asia Cup, Reza said. Dubai resident Zafar Mahmoud said it was a grueling experience. First, the site puts us in a 10-15 minute queue to open with our chosen event, only to find out the event itself isn’t available, he said.

