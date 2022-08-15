Michigan: More House Cleaning to Do: College Hockey News

August 14, 2022

PRINT









What we still don’t know speaks volumes

by means of Adam Wodon/Administration Editor (@CHN_AdamWodon)

Related articles Mel Pearson Michigan

The 97-day Michigan coaching watch finally ended while I was on vacation for a few weeks, so other than some snappy comments on Twitter, I haven’t had a chance to say much.

But that was good, because it gave me a chance to think about the big picture and come to the conclusion that the saga isn’t over – or at least shouldn’t be – and that it has lasted much longer. than 97 days.

I don’t believe Michigan will have fully addressed culture in its athletic department until it publicly answers many lingering questions.

Why did athletic director Warde Manuel not act on head coach Mel Pearson as early as May 2021? What was Manuel waiting for all summer? What was Manuel’s endgame?

We have reported twice that Manuel Pearson has ever asked to resign. I’m still very sure this happened. But then there are reports that he wanted to re-sign Pearson in the summer, and even after the research results were leaked. How come all this? No one can think of it.

These are just some of the questions.

And while not part of this report at all, the Great Lakes Invitational issue remains a thorn in the side of many in the college hockey world.

When the GLI debacle happened (cancelling a game despite having enough players to play, and blaming it on health and safety protocols, then claiming the team’s doctors were the ones who got them to do it , while that wasn’t true), I got pretty hard on Mel. Nothing was right in the way it was handled, and subsequent disclosures of internal emails proved my suspicions were correct. There was a contingent of Michigan fans who thought we were turning a molehill into a mountain. But they didn’t know—and it’s not their fault—that I knew more than I could write at the time.

Most of us knew there was something strange going on with Michigan exiting the 2021 NCAA tournament, something beyond just wrong close contact with COVID-positive people.

We also knew for a while that Strauss Mann left Michigan after his junior year for reasons far more complicated than public. And we knew that Steve Shields was the one exposing a lot of wrongdoing, and that he was the “disgruntled employee” Pearson kept referring to.

We also knew that Lora Durkee left Michigan last summer because she was fed up with Dir. of Hockey Operations Rick Bancroft, and how he treated her and others. And even that Manuel confronted Pearson about it.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t spend enough time sleuthing to confirm these things to the point where I felt comfortable putting it in an article. But it’s all here now.

Therefore, the GLI stuff fit into a pattern that was far more disturbing than just one lie to the media.

As with the main report itself, none of these cases get to the level of a felony. But it’s not the way a university should want a top-notch sports program to conduct its business.

As we try to move forward with this saga, I’m still left with the biggest problem of the whole thing: why didn’t Manuel take action against Pearson in June 2021?

I said this from the moment I saw the allegations in the WilmerHale investigation in January; but – purely from a hockey standpoint – lying on the COVID contact tracing forms is the worst offense.

Please read that again carefully so I don’t get inundated with knuckles like I was on Twitter: I’m NOT saying that the harassment and bullying of female staffers and the treatment of Straus Mann, etc…, isn’t terrible. From a human point of view, these are the worst things in the report, hands down.

But Manuel didn’t need any of the WilmerHale investigation to take action. as Katie Strang noticed in The Athletic, those May 2021 survey responses were self-deprecating. You had players talking about a toxic culture and the treatment of Mann. And that’s before we get into the charge that Pearson used an ethnic slur.

But above all, you had multiple players describing lying to the NCAA.

At the time, I thought at best that Pearson had made a reckless and stupid decision to bring players to the NCAAs who were roommates with another player who tested positive. Look, those roommates came to Fargo and started having symptoms. Pearson then tried to transport those players out of town in the middle of the night, by car, and tell players to lie about contact tracing, according to Strang’s survey and report.

That is it. That’s all Warde Manuel needed. But there was no suspension, no reprimand and no termination.

But wait… Manuel didn’t extend Mel’s contract either. Pearson was a crippled duck in his senior year. This is unusual for a DI head coach. The season started before the WilmerHale investigation began. So Manuel clearly knew SOMETHING was going on.

Then the 2022 season ended and all seniors went to the athletics department staff to reiterate their concerns about the program. Then we get through the whole WilmerHale investigation, and Mel is accused of lying even more, and all kinds of other things are exposed.

But again, Manuel did nothing. Anyway.

This is why none of Manuel’s actions really make sense. We have a missing link to our collective knowledge. No one has been able to figure it out, but it’s something.

It’s hard to play armchair psychiatrist and understand why Pearson did a lot of these things. As our friend Jess Myers noted in a recent column, Mel was always good to many of us, great conversations, insightful stuff. It’s so hard to reconcile that with all these behind-the-scenes shenanigans. But the evidence is good there. I can’t deny it. Who knows what motivated him. I don’t believe people are all bad or all good, and I don’t think Mel should be portrayed as an evil monster.

But this has happened, for whatever reason. And it’s not okay. The lying, the bullying of Straus Mann. That’s easy to believe, because for most of the summer Pearson bad-mouthed Shields and Brian Wiseman to anyone who would listen. It was a crude attempt at self-preservation.

Why did it have to go on for so long?

It’s high time for Michigan to get it all straightened out. But they dodged the GLI issue, they dodged the investigation and dodged all the questions I’m asking here.

So I won’t hold my breath.

If Manuel can’t answer these questions, he should go too.

To learn more, listen to our latest podcast, featuring an interview with author and Michigan alumnus John Bacon, and a talk about hiring new coach Brandon Naurato.