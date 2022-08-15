Cricket world turns against Marcus Stoinis over act

Marcus Stoinis appeared to accuse Mohammed Hasnain of throwing The Hundred. Image: Fox Sports/Getty

Marcus Stoinis is under attack from cricket fans and commentators after seemingly accusing a rival bowler of ‘throwing’ at The Hundred.

The Aussie all-rounder was in action for the Southern Brave against the Oval Invincibles on Sunday when he was fired by Pakistani speedster Muhammad Hasnain.

Stoinis hit a rapid-fire 37-of-27 balls with two fours and two sixs, and was the Brave’s highest scorer in their 6-137 total.

However, the Australian star was not happy after being sent off by Husnain, gesturing that he believed the bowler was ‘tossing’ as he left the field.

Stoinis imitated Husnain’s bowling action as he left the field, with a pretty clear reference to the Pakistani taking an illegal action.

Husnain was found guilty of illegal action in February after being reported by a referee in the Big Bash League while playing for the Sydney Thunder.

He has since made changes to his action and has been approved by the ICC to return to bowling and play for the Invincibles in the 100-ball competition in England.

Fans and commentators were quick to condemn Stoinis on Sunday.

This is bad. There’s a system in place to regulate bowling and it doesn’t involve publicly questioning the integrity of your opponents,” Daniel Brettig of The age tweeted.

Others described it as “disgusting” and “disappointing” of the Aussie.

Hasnain was previously questioned by Moises Henriques during a BBL game last summer when the Sydney Sixers captain remarked “nice throw mate” after a bouncer from the Pakistani.

From the first game he played and right up to the tournament, it seemed like there were a few question marks, Henriques said at the time.

I think from my point of view, we already knew it was reported. I feel the umpires are a little paralyzed in terms of what they can actually do on the cricket pitch because they are so concerned about the backlash and public opinion.

I could certainly argue that what he did was not in the spirit of the game.

And I also agree that maybe I got a little emotional and frustrated and I was a little candid with my comments in the middle. But you know, I called a spade a spade and that was my opinion.”

Marcus Stoinis in action for Southern Brave against The Oval Invincibles at The Hundred. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Glenn Maxwell shines for London Spirit

Meanwhile, Will Jacks hammered the highest score ever in the league to lead the Invincibles to their third straight win, beating Southern Brave by seven wickets.

Jacks, who hit 81 in his previous game against Welsh Fire, this time hit 108 from 48 balls to overtake Will Smeed’s 101 for Birmingham Phoenix four days earlier.

The 23-year-old’s innings included eight sixes and 10 fours as the Invincibles went home with 18 deliveries still untapped.

And Glenn Maxwell shone bat and ball in the earlier game to help London Spirit maintain their perfect track record.

Adam Rossington took center stage with the fastest fifty of the competition – crushing just 15 balls – while Spirit smashed their 144-run target against Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

But Maxwell also played a huge part in finishing the seven-wicket win – with 18 balls remaining – as the Lord’s franchise almost certainly secured a place in the knockout stage by winning their fourth consecutive game.

The Aussie star cracked an unbeaten 43 from just 25 balls to send them home after previously conceding just six runs and taking an important wicket of 15 balls.

