Ain’t Preseason Football Just Grand
DENVER Welcome to the first game of the preseason, when nothing is as good as it seems, nor as bad as it seems.
And for the Dallas Cowboys here at Mile High, 17-7 losers from the Denver Broncos, I think this seemed really hard to watch.
The Cowboys are having trouble sustaining drives, only three of the 10 possessions ended on Denver’s side of the 50, only one in the end zone with 4:46 left in the game, then one on an interception and one on a missed 56-yard field goal attempt.
Then there were the penalties, blobs of it. The Cowboys marked 22 of them, while only 17 counted, totaling 129 yards.
And there were the big plays that were given up in the passing game, the Broncos with a total of 155 of their 285 yards and only passing six pass plays, 42, 40, 24, 19, 17 and 13, so they only won 169 their other 57 plays of scrimmage. Go figure.
But before you go to the windowsill, remember this: The Cowboys only started the game with six potential starters on the field, four on offense, three on the offensive line, but one went full-time for just his sophomore year, one a raw rookie and the other considered a full-time starter for the first time in his career.
Then on the defensive, only two potential starters, though one probably isn’t.
And if you search the official gamebook, by my count 22 potential starters or guys who are considered prominent players like Jourdan Lewis, Tony Pollard and Noah Brown they might as well have stayed in Oxnard at this point where the team is around 3 hour returned. 30.30 Sunday morning for the last part of the training camp there, if not for Thursday’s valuable training with the Broncos.
Look, we’re not talking about Dak, Zeke, Zack, Tyron, CeeDee, Dalton Schultz, Micah, Jayron Kearse, D-Law, Diggs, AB, LVE, Dono, Hooker, and not even Will Grier or Jabril Cox or Anthony Barr or Gallup or James Washington among them.
And to keep things fair, the Broncos had only one starter on the field at the beginning, nor did they take any risks with their key players.
Bet they weren’t happy that the Cowboys ran 145 yards or that their attack totaled just 39 yards, rushing at 22 carries, er, 1.8 a carry. Like only four of the seven guys leading football finished with positive run totals, and one of those just three yards.
But hey, they won, for whatever that’s worth.
Why asked QB1 itching to play.
“I’m not a viewer, I’m not a viewer,” Dak said, probably knowing he won’t be playing against the Chargers next Saturday either. “I noticed it early on.
“You know, I thought I’d like to coach, and the more I watch, I don’t want to coach.”
As for the guy who is a coach, Mike McCarthy, he had to put up with this too, but all the while he knew young guys like Tyler Smith and Sam Williams and Jalen Tolbert and Jason Ferguson, De’Ron Bland, Devin Harper and John Ridgeway, too The 2022 Cowboys draft picks play their first NFL snaps, albeit in the preseason. The same goes for Josh Ball, Markquese Bell, Dennis Houston, Peyton Hendershot and Alex Lindstrom just to name a few.
“This is exactly what we needed,” McCarthy said. “There are plays you make or don’t make, but I don’t hold on to that.
Just the necessary evil of the preseason, of only having a roster of 53 men, of having a salary cap where no one wants to risk these frontline players getting hurt, when in fact they are making practice snaps that don’t count towards gains and losses . How would you feel about being the Jets today, knowing their presumptive starting quarterback Zack Wilson will miss two to four weeks to get his knee examined. Or Cleveland, which lost their starting center Nick Harris in the second game of a preseason game of the season.
This is the wrestling match the NFL faces, teams that know they need preseason games to prepare for a season, to better evaluate a 90-man roster, yet have agreed with the NFLPA to reduce the amount of work players have to do off-season and even during training camps.
You realize that Saturday night was only the eighth time the Cowboys practiced in pads and they did that not only at miles high, but also in some heavy rain at the start of the third quarter. Why bet the Cowboys had half that number of workouts in pads in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl XXVII?
That’s why practice Thursday against the Broncos and the two coming with the Chargers this week are so vital to the Cowboys’ preparation. Practice in pads, but in a controlled environment. Not quite balls like in these preseason games.
“They need more of that game action,” Dak said of the younger players, pointing out that it was the first time he’d ever practiced against another team and was a fan of the concept.
Why guarantee that Dak, Zeke and she took more photos in that practice than they would have played Saturday night in this preseason game in front of an announced crowd of 76,476.
And look, this wasn’t all bad. Considered fourth string quarterback Ben DiNucci, battling to stay on a 53-man roster, had one of his best performances, completing nine of 16 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for a 99.0 QB rating.
Then last year there was the fifth round of Simi Fehoko, who played just seven offensive snaps in his rookie season and caught that 12-yard touchdown pass. And there was an unfinished rookie who drove Malik Davis back with a shot from 51 yards on eight carries, plus another 16 yards on three catches. And Ferguson caught three passes for 29 yards.
Add kicker Brett Maher, in his first chances to kick a game or practice since he was added to the roster last week, earning his extra point and launching his kick-off through the end zone for a touchdown, while counterpart Lirim Hajrullahu a touchback on his lone kick-off was , though missed on a 56-yarder when the low snap was mishandled in the wet conditions.
And as for all those penalties, you know, go back and watch this game. It was also the first game in eight months for those officials. Bet their numbers won’t be super either, especially towards the end if McCarthy were to hand them out. And let’s take it easy on the lack of discipline to continue the story. Aside from the penalties before the snap, those others were often a product of beating, either trying to block or trying to cover, or trying too hard like late hits on the QB.
“Believe me, no one is happy with the number of penalties today,” said McCarthy, a little annoyed when comparisons to last year’s problems emerged. “It’s just kind of where we are today. This is a training camp. This is our first pre-season game.
“This is kind of how it goes. We played a lot of young players on Thursday and today.”
Then McCarthy finally got around to saying what he really wanted to say about all the flags: “I was a little surprised they mentioned so many penalties in a pre-season game.”
Especially if you go back and check out some of them.
However, remember that no one ever said or should have said that this Cowboys team is a finished project. Far from. Growing pains, you know.
But also remember this, you don’t play all the young guys at once when the season starts like Saturday night. A few will have big roles, maybe like Tyler Smith and Tolbert and Houston. Others will be rotational players as long as the Cowboys remain relatively healthy.
Think the backup swing tackle needs attention. We still don’t know anything about the kicker. There seems to be a promise at the end of the backup. Fehoko’s performance was encouraging. But as for the obvious weaknesses in defense, we’ll see, but we don’t recommend much, if any, unless it’s depth at the cornerback position.
So we’re moving forward, getting through the preseason and protecting the health of the team as best the Cowboys can. Winning and losing doesn’t matter. Not yet.
But constant care does.
So don’t jump yet.
