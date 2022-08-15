Rafa Nadal’s Brilliant Act After Serena Retirement

Rafael Nadal paid a beautiful tribute to Serena Williams in the wake of her retirement news. Photo: Getty

Rafael Nadal praised Serena Williams in a beautiful tribute to the outgoing American champion.

Ahead of this week’s Cincinnati Masters, Nadal commented on Williams’ impending retirement by hailing the 23-time grand slam champion as “one of the greatest of all time”.

Williams left the tennis world devastated last week after confirming in an article written for Vogue magazine that she will devote time to her tennis career after the US Open.

The American only follows Margaret Court for the record 24 Grand Slam titles, and her chance of matching the Aussie in her farewell appearance at Flushing Meadows seems slim.

Both Williams and Nadal will compete this week in the Cincinnati Masters, where the American will face incumbent US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round.

Nadal – who will be celebrating his return from a stomach injury in Cincinnati – took the opportunity to celebrate Williams’ career with a stylish tribute to the 40-year-old.

“She is one of the greatest sports [people] all time,” he stated. “I’m lucky enough to share a tour with her for a long time.

“From a selfish point of view it is of course sad that she is leaving the tour, but on the other hand we cannot thank her enough for all the things she has done for our sport.

“I think she is a great inspiration to many people around the world and I think she deserves to choose what is best for her at this stage of her life.

“So I wish her all the best. Hopefully we can continue to see her during the tour because I always believe that our sport, or the sport in general, is bigger and better when there are legends around and she is a legend. “

“Hopefully we can enjoy her in a different way during the tour.”

Nadal had to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year with a laceration to his abdomen, and now faces a potentially nervous walk through to the US Open in terms of fitness.

Rafael Nadal addresses the media ahead of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Photo: Getty

Rafael Nadal optimistic about injuries

However, the 36-year-old says he is cautiously optimistic as he prepares to challenge for a 23rd Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

“I hope to be ready. That’s what I’m trying to do. Try to be a little more conservative, but I hope I can be ready to play.

“Of course I need a few more days to analyze how things are going in terms of gut feeling.

“But for now it’s going well, so hopefully I’ll manage to be ready. I’m excited. I want to play tennis on the tour again. I’m having a good season, I’m enjoying it, so I want to enjoy this week in Cincinnati .”

Meanwhile, Raducanu says she enjoys the privilege of getting one of the last chances to meet Williams on the track, after meeting the American legend in Cincinnati Monday night.

I think it will be an exciting match. I look forward. It’s a great opportunity to play probably the greatest, greatest tennis player of all time. It will probably be my last chance to ever play her, she said.

I think before our careers have crossed over, I think I’m really lucky to get to play her. Whatever happens, I think it will be a very good experience for me and something that I will remember for the rest of my life.

