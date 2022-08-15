the Connecticut Lottery Hartford Courant





The Connecticut Lottery Corp. and a credit union charity launched a financial literacy and education campaign Monday to help winners of sudden wealth cope with their luck. The Wise Winnings initiative offers free financial advice to Connecticut Lottery cash prize winners and financial planning tips for a windfall. The program offered by the Lottery, which paid out $900 million in winnings last year, and Credit Unions Building Financial Independence aims to help lottery winners manage sums of money they’ve never handled before. [ Connecticut Lottery reports smooth start to long-awaited online gambling. Yes, people are betting on Russian table tennis. ] The program provides resources to find a credit union financial advisor who can assist in developing a financial plan. A website, WiseWinnings.comsupports the effort and Connecticut Lottery players who win $600 or more will receive an information brochure with their prize check. They put information in their hands and got a check at the same time, said Robert T. Simmelkjaer II, chairman of the Lottery’s board of directors. Lottery winners too often fall short of good financial results and end up in bad financial condition, which of course shouldn’t happen, he said. Simmelkjaer, who worked at ESPN and NBC Sports before Governor Ned Lamont appointed him to the Lottery Board in 2020, said he had seen elite athletes lose a lot of their money due to poor financial planning or none at all. Money can move very quickly, he said. With the Mega Millions lottery that reached $1 billion at the end of July and countless news stories of lottery winners who went bankrupt because they had no idea how to manage sudden wealth, financial advice is a necessity. Bruce Adams, president and chief executive officer of the Credit Union League of Connecticut, said financial well-being includes the ability to absorb financial shocks, which can come in many forms, whether it’s coming in a lot of money quickly or finding yourself in sudden debt. Five things you need to know Daily We provide the latest Connecticut coronavirus coverage every weekday morning. The best we can do is interrupt the spending pattern, he said. Stop and Think. CUBFI is the nonprofit charitable organization of the Credit Union League of Connecticut. Wise Winnings is part of Connecticut Lotterys’ responsible gambling efforts, which include educational campaigns and materials on safe gambling, cash and in-kind contributions to problem gambling programs and services, and training of retailers and employees. Work with Credit unions build financial independencethe Wise Winnings program is designed to reach lottery winners with information on how to invest their money in college education, buying a home, or paying off debt. Officials at the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling have said that gamblers are increasingly in financial trouble due to the convenience of casino gambling on phones, tablets and laptops and sports betting launched in Connecticut last year. Simmelkjaer said the financial planning initiative has nothing to do with extensive gambling in Connecticut. I’d say they’re quite different things, to be honest, he said. They’re similar in that we want people to make good decisions about the games they play, how often they play, and how much money they spend. Stephen Singer can be reached at [email protected]

