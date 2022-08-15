Mens Lacrosse Elevates Jason Archbell to Assistant Coach





RICHMOND, VA. University of Richmond Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach Dan Chemotti announced Jason Archbell as the Spiders’ new assistant coach after spending the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant helping the Spiders to the Southern Conference Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. “Jason’s loyalty, contributions and experience ultimately made this decision a no-brainer,” Chemotti said. “He’s passionate about Richmond and the student-athletes he’s had the pleasure of working with in our locker room. We’ve been blessed with the best volunteer coach in Division I, so we’re just as lucky to keep him in this position. In just one year coach “Arch” has made significant contributions both on the field and off so I am excited to see his lasting impact on our program as we continue to work side by side I personally love the perspective he offers regarding to culture and the mental well-being of our high-performing student-athletes. Archbell played a pivotal role on the Spiders’ coaching staff last spring, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the staff after an eight-year stint as a collegiate head coach. He worked closely with the Spider-keepers last spring and helped Zach Vigue (Apex, NC) to All-SoCon honors in his first season as a starter. Vigue’s game grew stronger as the year went on, being named SoCon Defensive Player of the Month in January and earning SoCon All-Tournament accolades. Prior to Richmond, Archbell spent eight seasons as a head coach at Bowdoin College. He set a 57-55 record at the helm of the Polar Bears. In 2016, Bowdoin posted a score of 12-5, earning him the third seed for the NESCAC tournament and the most total wins for the program since 2012, as Archbell was named conference coach of the year. Nineteen athletes earned All-NESCAC, All-Region, and All-American recognition during his tenure. Prior to Bowdoin, Archbell was an assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania, where he served as a defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator. The Quakers had one of their best seasons in 2011, with 8-7 points and their first NCAA tournament since 2006. In 2012, Penn played one of the toughest programs in Division I, earning wins versus ranked North Carolina and Harvard. A 2002 graduate of Hampden-Sydney, his coaching resume includes stops at Washington & Lee, Denison, Kenyon and Virginia Wesleyan. Archbell arrived at Penn from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he spent two years as the generals’ assistant coach and defensive coordinator. During his time at W&L, the Generals went 27-10 overall and won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship in 2009. As a defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Denison University in 2008, Archbell helped the Big Red set a 14-3 record behind a defense that allowed a national low of 5.34 goals per game. As the goalkeepers’ coach, he oversaw goalkeeper Alex Baruch, who was the national Division III Goalie of the Year. Archbell also spent two years as a defensive coordinator at Kenyon College, helping the Lords to a 23-6 record and a spot in the 2006 NCAA Division III Championship. Archbell got his coaching start at Virginia Wesleyan College, where he spent three seasons as a defensive coordinator. Archbell played his college lacrosse at Hampden-Sydney College, captaining the team his senior year. The Tigers made three NCAA Championship appearances and won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) once during his career. Archbell was a two-time All-ODAC defenseman and earned an All-America honorable mention as a senior. –UR

