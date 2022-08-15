Carrie Underwood gives important news update





The football season is almost here! And as usual, we’ll be “waiting all day Sunday night,” and not just for the game. We always tune in to see country superstar Carrie Underwood kick off the show with her rousing rendition of Sunday Night Football’s theme song. Carrie has been singing those famous lyrics since 2013, and she’s finally confirmed what we were hoping to hear: She’s coming back this year for her 10th season. Carrie made the announcement by sharing a promotional video looking back at the past decade of Sunday Night Football openers. She wrote: “10 years and still going strong, @snfonnbc! See you Sunday night from September!” Fans flooded her comment section with excited messages. One wrote, “Holy cow! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. It feels like yesterday” and another said, “Yass again, the Queen of the Land never disappoints.” Several fans agreed on one thing: “She needs to do a Super Bowl halftime show!!!!” The official Sunday Night Football Instagram account shared a photo of Carrie wearing a silver number 10 football jersey (complete with fringe and sequins!) to announce the news. This partnership with the NFL is a perfect fit for Carrie. She said Taste of the country, “I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football from birth. I’m from Oklahoma and was a football state. It’s just a part of the country where everyone has their teams and there’s such energy about. We’d drive to Dallas and watch the Cowboys play whenever we can. There’s just something about attending a live sporting event or watching TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There is an excitement that is really unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.” The first official Sunday Night Football game will be broadcast on September 11 with a match-up between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys. Tune in to NBC or ! This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website.

