Sports
When the 2022 Commonwealth Games Unite Us | The Guardian Nigeria News
The 2022 Commonwealth Games have come and gone. Winners have emerged, records have been broken and new ones established. The games in Birmingham ended with Australia leading the way with 178 medals.
Team Nigeria collected 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze; with a total of 35 medals at the end of the 2022 Games to take seventh place on the medal table. The number of gold medals is the highest at a single Commonwealth Games for Team Nigeria, representing the best performance ever. This impressive performance also saw Team Nigeria finish as the top-ranked African country on the medal list.
Our ladies are known to outperform the men, winning 12 gold medals for Nigeria. The Nigerian quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favor Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo won bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay, finishing in a time of 38.81s.
It was Nigeria’s first podium finish in the event since Auckland 1990. The quartet of Victor Nwankwo, Davidson Ezinwa, Osmond Ezinwa, Abdullahi Tetengi finished with a silver medal on that occasion.
Edidiong Umoafia also won Bronze in 67 kg Weightlifting, Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu (Silver, Men’s Heavyweight) in Powerlifting, Wilson Ebikewemino (Silver, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg) Wrestling, Ogunkunle Isau (Bronze, Men’s Singles Class 3-5) Para-Table Tennis and Onyekwere Ifeanyi (Bronze, Man over 92kg Super Heavyweight) in boxing.
Tobi Amusan was called up to the women’s team after breaking the Commonwealth Games’ 100m hurdles record. It was indeed a strong quartet consisting of Amusan in the front leg, Favor Ofili on the straight, then Rosemary Chukwuma on the third leg and Grace Nwokocha who anchored the team.
Not only did Nigeria beat a strong field with England in 2nd and Jamaica in 3rd, they also set a new African record of 42.10s, reportedly the fastest a Nigerian female team has ever run.
Amusan started well for the team, handing the baton to Ofili to pass the baton to Chukwuma, who was by far the best athlete in that race, eating into the bend in the straight and giving Nwokocha a comfortable lead to take the baton. for gold to take home. Ese Brume also won gold in the long jump.
The Ouadri Aruna-led men’s table tennis team was defeated by India in the semi-finals. Our women’s table tennis team could not advance to the quarter finals, they were defeated by the England team.
When we watched the games in our Newsroom, there was no division among anyone watching. There was no claim to Obidien, BATists or the Atikulates. We were all excited about the team’s victory. I am sure that across the length and breadth of Nigeria from Lagos to Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Nnewi, the winning factor was paramount in the minds of Nigerians no matter where the athletes came from. The national spirit was at play.
The relay quartet that won gold for the country did not run for their tribes. They ran to Nigeria. So when politicians play the ethnic and religious cards to divide and rule us, let’s not fall for their plan. Nigerians love each other. It is the politicians who sow discord.
We have talents galore to dominate in the sport. What we lack is the ability to manage them to reach the podium en masse. We need to build capacity in capable leadership and not in tribal or religious leadership.
When Nigeria’s national anthem was played at the medal ceremonies, it was a moment of joy as seen on the faces of athletes. At the Oregon race, Tobi Amusan shed tears of joy.
Bad management is the bane of sport in Nigeria. What stood out in Birmingham, however, was the performance of the Nigerian contingent, more specifically the female athletes, and the Ministry of Sports, which tried to ensure that no scandal broke out, although there were problems with the kits. There was an initial uproar over sports uniforms. This is a problem with us, we never manage to get ready at the last minute.
The Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, appeared on a TV show, Journalist Hangout, said the ministry was prioritizing the sporting activities they would participate in. The World Championships in Athletics in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were at the top of their agenda and the Ministry made sure it got everything it needed to make the team succeed. The excited minister praised President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors who gave them financial support.
President Muhammadu Buhari, for his part, described Team Nigeria’s performance at the Birmingham Games as a parting gift to him. Buhari said in a statement from his media assistant Femi Adesina.
We are proud of these achievements and the memories will remain with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift as it is my last Commonwealth Games as head of state, Buhari quoted the statement as saying.
The President commended the 94 worthy ambassadors who proudly waved the Nigerian flag at nine sporting events, and for those exhilarating moments when the medalists put a smile on our faces by breaking world, national and competition records and setting personal bests in their careers.
According to Buhari, the achievements of the athletes were a representation of the God-given qualities of the true Nigerian – never give up, aim for the end.
The president also commended the coaching crew and team officials for their passion for sport development in the country, assuring them that history will remember them for all their contributions to help our athletes shine in the international arena.
Team Nigeria’s 35-medal achievement is the country’s best outing at the Games in years. If raised properly, Nigerian athletes will sweep medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Congratulations Team Nigeria!
Sources
2/ https://guardian.ng/opinion/when-2022-commonwealth-games-unites-us/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Former Pakistani PM wants friendly relations with US, not slavery August 15, 2022
- 4 Running Backs to Avoid at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football) August 15, 2022
- Anger as Boris Johnson takes second holiday abroad amid crises at home August 15, 2022
- Google Australia fined for misleading location terms August 15, 2022
- Ski Store JC Penny Hosts Manistee Fall Fashion Show August 15, 2022