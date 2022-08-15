When the 2022 Commonwealth Games Unite Us | The Guardian Nigeria News

The 2022 Commonwealth Games have come and gone. Winners have emerged, records have been broken and new ones established. The games in Birmingham ended with Australia leading the way with 178 medals.

Team Nigeria collected 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze; with a total of 35 medals at the end of the 2022 Games to take seventh place on the medal table. The number of gold medals is the highest at a single Commonwealth Games for Team Nigeria, representing the best performance ever. This impressive performance also saw Team Nigeria finish as the top-ranked African country on the medal list.

Our ladies are known to outperform the men, winning 12 gold medals for Nigeria. The Nigerian quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favor Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo won bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay, finishing in a time of 38.81s.

It was Nigeria’s first podium finish in the event since Auckland 1990. The quartet of Victor Nwankwo, Davidson Ezinwa, Osmond Ezinwa, Abdullahi Tetengi finished with a silver medal on that occasion.

Edidiong Umoafia also won Bronze in 67 kg Weightlifting, Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu (Silver, Men’s Heavyweight) in Powerlifting, Wilson Ebikewemino (Silver, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg) Wrestling, Ogunkunle Isau (Bronze, Men’s Singles Class 3-5) Para-Table Tennis and Onyekwere Ifeanyi (Bronze, Man over 92kg Super Heavyweight) in boxing.

Tobi Amusan was called up to the women’s team after breaking the Commonwealth Games’ 100m hurdles record. It was indeed a strong quartet consisting of Amusan in the front leg, Favor Ofili on the straight, then Rosemary Chukwuma on the third leg and Grace Nwokocha who anchored the team.

Not only did Nigeria beat a strong field with England in 2nd and Jamaica in 3rd, they also set a new African record of 42.10s, reportedly the fastest a Nigerian female team has ever run.

Amusan started well for the team, handing the baton to Ofili to pass the baton to Chukwuma, who was by far the best athlete in that race, eating into the bend in the straight and giving Nwokocha a comfortable lead to take the baton. for gold to take home. Ese Brume also won gold in the long jump.

The Ouadri Aruna-led men’s table tennis team was defeated by India in the semi-finals. Our women’s table tennis team could not advance to the quarter finals, they were defeated by the England team.

When we watched the games in our Newsroom, there was no division among anyone watching. There was no claim to Obidien, BATists or the Atikulates. We were all excited about the team’s victory. I am sure that across the length and breadth of Nigeria from Lagos to Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Nnewi, the winning factor was paramount in the minds of Nigerians no matter where the athletes came from. The national spirit was at play.

The relay quartet that won gold for the country did not run for their tribes. They ran to Nigeria. So when politicians play the ethnic and religious cards to divide and rule us, let’s not fall for their plan. Nigerians love each other. It is the politicians who sow discord.

We have talents galore to dominate in the sport. What we lack is the ability to manage them to reach the podium en masse. We need to build capacity in capable leadership and not in tribal or religious leadership.

When Nigeria’s national anthem was played at the medal ceremonies, it was a moment of joy as seen on the faces of athletes. At the Oregon race, Tobi Amusan shed tears of joy.

Bad management is the bane of sport in Nigeria. What stood out in Birmingham, however, was the performance of the Nigerian contingent, more specifically the female athletes, and the Ministry of Sports, which tried to ensure that no scandal broke out, although there were problems with the kits. There was an initial uproar over sports uniforms. This is a problem with us, we never manage to get ready at the last minute.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, appeared on a TV show, Journalist Hangout, said the ministry was prioritizing the sporting activities they would participate in. The World Championships in Athletics in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were at the top of their agenda and the Ministry made sure it got everything it needed to make the team succeed. The excited minister praised President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors who gave them financial support.

President Muhammadu Buhari, for his part, described Team Nigeria’s performance at the Birmingham Games as a parting gift to him. Buhari said in a statement from his media assistant Femi Adesina.

We are proud of these achievements and the memories will remain with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift as it is my last Commonwealth Games as head of state, Buhari quoted the statement as saying.

The President commended the 94 worthy ambassadors who proudly waved the Nigerian flag at nine sporting events, and for those exhilarating moments when the medalists put a smile on our faces by breaking world, national and competition records and setting personal bests in their careers.

According to Buhari, the achievements of the athletes were a representation of the God-given qualities of the true Nigerian – never give up, aim for the end.

The president also commended the coaching crew and team officials for their passion for sport development in the country, assuring them that history will remember them for all their contributions to help our athletes shine in the international arena.

Team Nigeria’s 35-medal achievement is the country’s best outing at the Games in years. If raised properly, Nigerian athletes will sweep medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Congratulations Team Nigeria!