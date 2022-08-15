Sports
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson impressed by Titan’s rookie QB Malik Willis: ‘He’ll be good in the league’
Rookie quarterbacks around the league impressed in their first NFL preseason action including Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans. Many were surprised when the Liberty product fell all the way to the third round in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Titans may have been lucky in their next franchise quarterback.
In Tennessee’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Willis completed 6 of 11 passes for 107 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded a number of highlight plays, including this impressive touchdown scamper:
Willis made many new fans on Thursday night, including Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“I saw that throw he made at the…Combine, like a 65 meter bomband I told [Quarterbacks] Coach ‘Urb’ [James Urban]”He’s got an arm around him,” Jackson said, through the official Ravens website.
“Then I saw him in the game, he did that little spin roll to the left and went crazy. I thought, ‘I like him. I like him a lot.’ He’s a great quarterback and he’s made a few throws on the field too. He’s going to be good in the league.”
Willis totaled 40 touchdowns in his final collegiate season and quickly saw his name fly up on mock draft boards. While Liberty isn’t exactly the SEC, it’s hard not to like the kind of prospect that Willis is. He is a dangerous scrambler who also has a big arm.
Jackson won NFL MVP in 2019 thanks to his dynamic dual-threat ability, and Willis certainly showed some shades of that in his first action. The Titans attack still belongs to Ryan Tannehill, but Willis may have given us a glimpse of what the future will look like in Nashville. Jackson certainly believes that he will be very good.
