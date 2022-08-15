Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium Rotterdam Pitch Report for PAK vs NED ODI, Records, Weather Forecast





The Netherlands is all set to host the Pakistan cricket team for a 3-match ODI series, which starts on August 16. All three games in the series will be played at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium in Rotterdam. Both sides have already faced each other in the ODIs three times, but this will be the first time they will face each other in a bilateral ODI series. Pakistan has prevailed over the Dutch side on all three occasions. Here we discuss the Pitch Report of the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium Rotterdam along with the venue’s ODI Records. Pakistan has selected a strong side for the Dutch tour, taking into account the much demanded playing time of the players for the upcoming Asian Cup. The visitors would therefore mainly focus on their combinations for the upcoming assignment while playing the Netherlands series. On the other hand, the Netherlands would like to fight against the Pakistani side to boost their CWC 2023 qualifier chances as this series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (2020-2023). Rotterdam ODI Records So far, 12 ODIs have been played at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, 4 of which have been won by the first batting teams, while the second batting teams have won 8 times. Average 1st Inns Scores 184 Average 2nd Inns Scores 166 Highest Total Recorded 315/8 (50 Ov) by NED vs BER Lowest total recorded 115/10 (43.4 Ov) by BER vs NED Highest Score Chased 236/4 (49.3 Ov) by NED vs SCO Lowest Score Defended 163/8 (33 Ov) by NED vs SCO Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium Rotterdam Pitch Report The field at the Cricket Stadium Hazelaarweg has so far been a bowling-friendly surface. The average scores of the first and second innings under 200 suggest the same thing. The batters usually have a hard time here because of the movement the ball gets from the surface. However, in the later stages of the match, the field gets a little easier to save. Therefore, it would be wise for the batters to spend some time on the crease and build up their innings slowly. The bowlers would tend to get a lot of help from a new pitch at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, therefore bowling first would be a better option at the venue. ALSO READ: Harare Sports Club Pitch Report for IND vs ZIM ODI, Records, Weather Forecast Rotterdam Weather Forecast The weather will remain variable during the week from partly cloudy to cloudy. The occasional squall would continue to play a bummer in the PAK vs NED ODI series. There is a forecast of a 50 and 60% chance of rain during the 1st ODI and 2nd ODI respectively.

