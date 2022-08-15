Sports
Is there NFL football on TV on Sunday? Start time, TV channel and live streams
With the regular season just around the corner, are there any NFL games today? With 30 of the 32 teams already having played a preseason game this week, Sunday August 14 will host the final game of week 1.
NFL Games Today: Preseason Week 1 Sunday Schedule
The first week of the preseason was spread over four days. Sunday is the last day of NFL action this week.
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Start time: 16:25 ET
Channel: NFL Network
Live Stream Options: Largest +, Vidgofubo TV, NFL+
The main storyline of this matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders is that quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the game due to a positive test for COVID-19. This means that Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion will see most of the starting time. Mond didn’t look good when he got the chance last year, but he is expected to take a step forward in 2022.
The Raiders have already played one preseason game this year, handily beating the Jaguars 27-11 in the Hall of Fame Game. It’s unlikely Derek Carr will see much action, but the backups looked good last week, with Jarrett Stidham for 8 of 15 for 96 yards and Nick Mullens for 8 of 11 for 72.
The highlight for the Raiders last week was their defense. Whether it was because of Jaguar’s terrible front line or their team’s skill, they had a whopping five sacks. They also limited the Jags to just under 60 rushing yards. The Raiders currently have a longer injury list than the Vikings, in addition to the players they will be holding. Nevertheless, the experience of playing last week must come through here.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule
Below is the NFL preseason schedule for next week’s full action list!
