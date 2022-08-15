Lucy Glover and co watch the glory of the World Championships after European success





Lucy Glover and the four-legged friends of Great Britain waltzed to the glory of the European Championship, then roared into the World Cup. Warrington rower Glover, 23, teamed up with Jess Leyden, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw to beat the Netherlands in Munich on a super Saturday for British Rowing. Their gold medal was one of four won by Great Britain on the day, including three in a row, while the dominant display of the women’s four-legged friends built up even more momentum ahead of next month’s World Championships in Racice. Rowing McKellar describes silver as ‘redemption’ for women’s eight AN HOUR AGO The British crew enjoyed their German victory but admit that pursuing their exploits in the Czech Republic remains their number 1 priority. Glover said: “It feels great. “It was a team effort with the rhythm, but we stuck to our plan and had each other’s backs from start to finish for the whole regatta, so it was a great team effort.” Brayshaw, 29, added: “It’s amazing and I’m absolutely buzzing, I want to cry. “But this makes me so hungry for the World Cup in September. “I actually can’t wait and now I’m so hungry for it. “I’m so happy and it’s so surreal to win today.” For the second edition in 2022, the Multisport European Championships will bring together the existing championships of the leading sports on the continents in one event that elevates the champions of Europe. Rowing kicked off Thursday morning’s 11-day German bonanza, which also featured cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing. Athletics kicks off Monday at Munich’s iconic Olympic Stadium, as triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball battle it out over staggered days. Exactly 177 gold medals are on offer at the event and Glover was overjoyed to get one after a dominant German display. Great Britain blew past Switzerland in Thursday’s heats and a time of 7:09.73 marked them as the team to beat the final on Saturday. And they delivered where the pressure was to take down the Dutch, Ukrainians, Swiss, Italians and Germans to be crowned champions of Europe in style. Great Britain also took gold in the men’s and women’s four and men’s eight events on a memorable day at the Munich Olympic Regatta Center in 1972. Anderson added: We’ve had a pretty disruptive season, we’ve had different combinations, but we’ve tried to keep it simple and get the most out of it. “We had two solid races here and were four very happy girls.” The Munich 2022 European Multisport Championships, featuring athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, table tennis, triathlon, rowing, sport climbing, will take place from 11 to 21 August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games in the city of Germany. Watch daily live coverage on BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website. Rowing Rowan McKellar believes British Rowing is on track after European success ONE DAY AGO Rowing Booth and Ford greet coach Randell as key to European silver YESTERDAY AT 15:21

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/rowing/stanford-claims-shock-silver-at-munich-s-european-championships_sto9085562/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos