Through: D. Scott Fitchen

One hundred and three days later Skylar Thompson’s NFL dreams were realized when the former Kansas State record-setter received his fateful call from the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the quarterback shone in his debut appearance as he played his entire first start during the Dolphins’ 26-year-old. 24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

Thompson completed 20 of 28 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 25 yards without making a single turnover in 45 offensive snaps during his first televised action since leading K-State to a 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl of 2022 on January 4 in the last game of his college career.

The Independence, Missouri native welcomed the 247e generally choose the 26e in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which seemed a surprise to some at the time, given that the dolphins already had Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

With Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both taking the evening off after the clubs scrimmage earlier in the week, Thompson jumped at the opportunity “SKYLAR THOMPSON LOOKS GOOD IN HIS DOLPHINS DEBUT. BUT DOES IT LOOK TOO GOOD?” The Palm Beach Post beamed Sunday and he made general manager Chris Grier look like a genius.

“I have to check myself when certain things are going to happen during a game or practice where I feel impatient with (Thompson) because I completely forgot he is a rookie,” said freshman Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. “But he is a rookie and it is to his credit that we rely on him as a veteran.

“It’s hard in this league with a night’s sleep to go in as a starter, we were pumped to give him that chance.”

Thompson started with 4 of 4 passes and completed 10 of his first 12 attempts when he met Lynn Bowden Jr. in the end zone for a 22-yard scoring toss and the Dolphins’ first preseason touchdown.

Thompson led the Dolphins to 20 unanswered runs between the second and third quarters.

“There were a lot of emotions, thoughts, all good (thoughts). I was very excited to go out and play and just be thrown into the fire. I love being in that kind of atmosphere. That’s true I feel like I’ve learned the most and really know the most about myself.

“I wanted to have a lot of fun. I tried not to make the moment too big. In the end it’s football. It’s the game I’ve been playing for a long time. Get out with my teammates, my coaches, and go play the game where I I tried to make the game simple and try to have fun with it.”

The 25-year-old rookie was the first K-State quarterback to be selected in an NFL Draft since Josh Freeman in 2009. He became the third consecutive quarterback under Chris Klieman to be drafted into the NFL along with Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, both from the state of North Dakota.

“Skylar is a great, great young dog,” Bowden Jr. said. “(He) has the heart of a lion in him, and I think (he) could be one of those quarterbacks in the league who can really go. “

Thompson finished his K-State career in the top 10 in 15 different statistical categories for games, seasons and careers. He completed 162 of 233 (69.5%) passes for 2,113 yards and 12 touchdowns and four interceptions capped with his Texas Bowl MVP performance in which he went 21 of 28 for 259 yards and three touchdowns against LSU. During his career, he threw for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and ran for 1,087 yards and 26 scores on the ground. He finished his career as the only player in school history to have 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career. His 24 career wins and 40 starts were the most by a K-State quarterback since at least 1990.

He showed no shyness behind center in an NFL uniform.

“I thought (Thompson) played well, I thought he played great,” said tight end Mike Gesicki. “(He) played tough, made plays and was able to handle some adversity by being put under pressure here and there, using his feet a little bit and all that sort of thing. I thought he did a great job, so I’m happy for him.

“He had a great opportunity and he made the most of it.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Thompson had a 106.0 passer rating in his debut with the Dolphins.

“I know he feels, and we all feel like he left some plays,” said McDaniel, “but the most important thing is we didn’t have turnover as a foul. I think we had one penalty, so that is something to build on positively and you can’t have that kind of stat there, especially if you don’t have an efficient, good quarterback game.

“It was cool to see how he was pumped. He was very salty I think every series because he was mad at himself for whatever happened the previous series and that’s a good starting point because he wasn’t scared of it either back to make plays after he was frustrated.”

Teams must reduce their active roster to 80 players by August 23 and teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by August 30.

Thompson credits Tagovailoa and Bridgewater for helping him develop within the Dolphins’ offense.

“I’m super grateful to Tua and Teddy,” Thompson said. “Both of them have been a huge help to me because they had my back, taught me things, spread their wisdom about what they know and what they’ve been through to help me grow. I know that’s something they don’t have to do , but it means a lot to me.”

Count wide receiver Mohamed Sanu among Thompson’s many supporters as the Dolphins finished their first preseason game.

“(Thompson) was confident,” Sanu said. “He knew what he was doing there. He was sure of himself and he made some great moves. I was very impressed with Skylar. I loved the way he led our attack. He knew how he wanted to approach the game. I’ve had a few conversations with him, I just told him, “Have fun there. If you’re nervous, get all that nervous energy going in the right way.”

“You can see that in his performance. He performed well.”