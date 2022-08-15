Broadcasters formally write to ICC, say media rights tender does not ‘encourage’ them to bid | Cricket News





MUMBAI: All Four Cricket Channels – Disney, Viacom18, Sony and Sea – who participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights e-Auction have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), informing the game’s board that the current tender document does not encourage them to bid.

All four broadcasters have the same reasons for writing to the ICC – absolute lack of clarity about the process – and have indicated (not verbatim) that they may not appear at the bidding table.

Ugliness, along with some potential for future lawsuits and quite a bit of antagonism, shrouded the air this week after the ICC sent a huge list of clarifications to the broadcasters, answering their questions in detail, but making no major changes to the tender process.

“All four broadcasters have written to the ICC. We have read media reports about how” Amazon also wants to be in the fight, which is fine. But there’s no idea if Amazon is “happy” with this process. If so, even I would love to know the hows and whys of what they see here that we’re missing. As far as we are concerned, it is clear: the current process does not encourage us to make an offer,” said a leading broadcaster. TOI .

The tender process requires the broadcasters to submit a closed offer for the baggage rights for ICC’s global events for the Indian markets. The ICC has invited bids for four and eight years, without explaining the metrics behind it or determining how it will evaluate the bids.

“They have asked us to participate in a mock auction this week (between 16 and 17). We have yet to confirm the same, don’t know about the others. What I can tell you is, we will watch until the last hour” said another announcer.

BCCI secretary Jay Shahalso the representative of India on the all-important Chief Executives Committee of the ICC (CEC), the parent organization has categorically requested that the e-auction process be considered, simply for the reason that it ensures transparency in the process.

“BCCI’s decision to do the same with IPL rights through e-auction not only helped them find great prices, but more importantly ensured a level playing field for all bidders. to take this into account raises a lot of questions about the process. Even if they didn’t want to consider e-auction, what we can’t understand is why wouldn’t the closed bids be opened on the day of submission, in front of all bidders ?

Also, what are the stats behind these four and eight year bids? A method has to be applied, right? Personally, I don’t agree that they ask for an eight year number, but even if some others find logic on it, on what basis will these rights be granted?” says another leading broadcaster.

Bids must be submitted in two parts: A) Technical; b) Financial.

“Once the technical bids are submitted, shouldn’t the financial bid be awarded to the side with the highest number? Technically, if everyone is qualified, it’s only about the number per match, right? guarantee whose number is highest if the bids are not opened to everyone?” say the broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the ugliness in the sky has a lot to do with silent mutterings going around about how the whole process — highly intricate, as most see it — favors one potential bidder more than the rest, because of the eight-year option.

“Nobody will talk about it and it’s understandable. But there are underlying fears,” industry executives say.

And to add to all this, the ICC has said that if it remains “unsatisfied” with the “closed bids” coming in, it will request an e-auction after 48 hours, without specifying the terms of “satisfaction.” ‘ will determine ‘.

“Let’s see what they have to say about the letters that were written,” broadcasters say.

As for the ICC itself, to be fair, the governing body has spoken to all potential broadcasters several times in the run-up to the tender and explained how it is, depending on the changes requested.

“Well, there’s not much we can do if certain individuals or companies are still ‘unconvinced’. There are a number of processes that we have identified, and we think this is the best possible recourse for us, in terms of getting optimal value “It doesn’t help much, except that we are open to answer all questions as much as possible,” say those who have worked with the ICC to put out this tender.

TOI had previously reported that the reasons ICC asked for an eight-year bid have more “political connotations” to the process than business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/broadcasters-formally-write-to-icc-say-tender-for-media-rights-doesnt-encourage-them-to-bid/articleshow/93555829.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos