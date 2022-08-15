Cricket Australia launches strategic five-year plan to take sport to the next level





MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) launched a strategic five-year plan on Monday, with ambitious participation targets that will ensure the financial sustainability of the game and take the sport in the country to the next level. The plan includes 10 strategic priorities divided into four “interrelated pillars”. The targets, which will guide decision-making through 2027, have been developed after consultation with thousands of fans and stakeholders from all parts of the cricket spectrum, according to a report in cricket.com.au. “Australia cricket’s priorities will now be to strengthen engagement between fans and players, continue to produce world-class teams, anchor a strong and innovative business model and create a framework for the game’s positive social impact,” he said. the report. With this project, CA aims to double the number of children aged 5-12 playing cricket to 210,000, and quadruple the number of registered girls in this age group to 60,000 over the next five years. With cricket likely to feature in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, following its reintroduction at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, CA is looking to use the time period to create a culture for the sport in the country. CA has also set a goal of winning at least three ICC events, each in the men’s and women’s division, in the next five years. In addition, getting spectators back in stadiums with a special focus on the Big Bash League (BBL) and WBBL is also on Cricket Australia’s priority list. “Cricket is evolving rapidly and with it the way cricket is played, viewed and consumed. This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while fulfilling our core responsibilities,” CA CEO Nick Hockley said. “This means, among other things, that cricket has a positive social impact, whether it be increasing opportunities for women and girls, making the game more accessible to participants from culturally diverse backgrounds or taking the necessary steps to make the game more ecologically sound. to make it sustainable.” Strategic priorities 2022-27 1. Develop outstanding digital and live experiences that amaze our customers. 2. Grow the BBL and WBBL as the summer family sports and entertainment proposition. 3. Attract children (5-12 years) and families from all backgrounds to inspire a lifelong love of cricket. 4. Accelerate to become the leading sport for women and girls. 5. Enhance our leading international and domestic leagues, systems and programs that develop great players, coaches and match officials. 6. Strengthen connections with cricket’s past and present role models, whose performances and stories inspire our nation. 7. Anchor a business model that is sustainable, cost efficient, diversified and always innovative in its thinking. 8. Drive investment in locations and facilities that enhance experiences and enrich communities. 9. Stand for inclusion, positive social impact and sustainability. 10. Support the global cricket growth and uptake in Brisbane 2032.

