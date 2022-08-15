Golf Reveals Fall Schedule for 2022





LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University Head Golf Coach Gary Belt has announced the fall tournament dates for both the Chap and Lady Chap golf teams. The fall season is the non-championship segment for both teams, with the Chaps and Lady Chaps playing in four tournaments each. The men’s team kicks off the action with an individual tournament at the DBU Invitational on September 6. No team score will be made for the event. The Chaps last competed in a tournament hosted by Dallas Baptist on April 5-6, 2021, at the DBU Men’s Classic in Denton, Texas. LCU finished in a tie for fifth place in that tournament, with Jeff Maciejewskic finish equal for 16e. The DBU Invitational is held at the Dallas Golf Club. The Lady Chaps open their fall season on September 9-10 at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational at the Tascosa Country Club in Amarillo, Texas. During the 2021 edition of the tournament, LCU finished 11e general, with Prestley Hammond polar bears in the Lady Chaps, ending at 21st. Both teams will compete from September 19-20, but on separate courses. The men travel to the Walking Stick Golf Club in Pueblo, Colorado for the Farmers Insurance/Samuel Proal Invitational. At last year’s event, the Chaps finished 12e overall, thanks in part to a second round four-under 68 from Maciejewski, which finished in 11e in the individual standings. Meanwhile, the Lady Chaps remain in the Lone Star State, heading to Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo, Texas for the ASU-Concho Classic. LCU last competed in the event in the fall 2018 season, finishing seventh overall while Bailey Rowley finished tied for 25e individually. The LCU men will also compete in Amarillo this fall, but at the Amarillo Country Club during the Ryan Palmer Invitational October 3-4. The Chaps last competed in the event during the Fall 2019 season, finishing 11e. For the first time in the fall season, the Lady Chaps will leave the state of Texas and compete in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate in Lawton, Okla, October 10-11. In their final appearance at the event during the Fall 2020 campaign, LCU finished 10e general. The women will then close out the fall season the following week, October 17-18, at the Nick Turner Invitational in Albuquerque, NM. The last time the Lady Chaps competed at Arroyo del Oso Golf Club was during the 2015 Fort Lewis Fall Invitational. LCU finished in fourth place with Shanae Ammons leading the team with a 15e place finish. LCU’s fall 2022 season ends with the men heading to El Paso, Texas on October 24-25 for the Lone Star Shootout. The Chaps last competed at Butterfield Golf Club to open the fall 2020 season, finishing eighth overall. Maciejewski finished in a tie for fifth place as the team mapped a final round of 291. The spring 2023 schedule for both the Chaps and Lady Chaps will be announced later in the year. To keep up to date with all the Christian golf action in Lubbock, visit lcuchaps.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lcuchaps.com/news/2022/8/15/womens-golf-golf-unveils-2022-fall-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos