



New Zealand will take on the West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-game series on August 14, in Sunday Jamaica. The competition will start at 12:00 PM IST (August 15), which is 1:30 PM local time. The Kiwis won the first T20I by 13 runs and the second T20I by a massive 90-run margin. The West Indies lost another T20I series against the Kiwis after losing the white-ball series to India. Their clout in both games was below par. They scored 172 in response to New Zealand’s 185 in the first T20I and scored 125/9 in response to New Zealand’s 215 in the second T20I. Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran complained of another poor batting performance in the first two games and said they weren’t just on target in both games. “We felt we should just stay in the game, but we didn’t start well. We have to accept and stay in the fight. We have a lot to learn as a young group. We play cricket matches every two days, but I’m glad that the guys are really fighting it out, some of them are injured, but I’m glad the guys want to fight on the pitch.” said Pooran. WI vs NZ Live Streaming Details- When and where can you watch West Indies vs New Zealand live in your country? New Zealand Tour of the West Indies 2022, 3rd T20I In India Fan Code is the official and exclusive broadcaster of the 2022 New Zealand tour of the West Indies. The live streaming will also be available on the Fan Code app. In the Caribbean In the Caribbean Islands (West Indies), SportsMax will present the live broadcast of the WI vs NZ T20I and ODI. Flow Sports will present the live streaming of the matches. In Australia In Australia, Fox Sports and Channel 7 will host the live coverage of the New Zealand-West Indies matches. In New Zealand In New Zealand, SKY Sport NZ will present a live broadcast of the matches between New Zealand and the West Indies. In South Africa In South Africa, SuperSport presents the live broadcast of the New Zealand tour of the West Indies in 2022. In the US and Canada In the US, Willow TV will host the live broadcast of the series. In Canada, ATN Cricket Plus will present the live-action of matches. In the United Kingdom In United Kingdon, Sky Sports Cricket presents the live action of the NZ vs WI T20I and ODI series. Also Read: India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Squad, T20, Broadcast Channel, Date, Time, Match List, Player List, Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details In India.

