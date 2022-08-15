Discover how cricket unites migrant communities with SBS’s new podcast Colors of Cricket – Campaign Brief WA





Pictured: Kapil Dev launches Colors of Cricket in the studios of SBSs Melbourne. SBS today released the first episode of its new podcast Colors of Cricket. Offering a unique South Asian perspective on cricket in Australia, this new English-language audio series shows how a love of cricket has brought communities together and could play an important role in breaking down racial and social barriers. In eight episodes, presenters Preeti Jabbal and Kulasegaram Sanchayan look at how subcontinent players keep cricket alive at the grassroots level and emerge as the future of the game despite underrepresentation at the elite level. Launching: Colors of Cricket at SBS studios in Melbourne, cricket legend and former Indian captain Kapil Dev reflected on how the sport provides a sense of belonging in Australia, especially to South Asian migrants. People who come from all parts of the world can represent Australia. I am proud, cricket brings unity to those who come to Australia to build a new life. I love Colors of Cricket, what you, [the SBS teams] do it, I have no words for it. The podcast explores the untold stories of the South Asian connection to Australian cricket over the past 150 years and celebrates the changing colors of cricket in Australia. It also looks at the increasing popularity of women’s cricket and tackles tough issues such as racism and infamous incidents on the pitch. In an interview for the podcast, Australian test cricketer Usman Khawaja said it was sometimes difficult to climb through the ranks. I did notice. I was Pakistani, I was a brown-skinned boy in a very white country that was good and bad. When I’ve done something right, I jump out, but when it doesn’t go well, I jump out too. Featuring interviews with current and former international cricketers including Kapil Dev, Usman Khawaja, Sunil Gavaskar, Lisa Sthalekar, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Alana King, Ijaz Ahmed and Gurinder Sandhu – as well as subcontinental fans, sports commentators, historians and community cricketers, the series explains adopt a wide range of perspectives and voices. Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar stressed that the role the Indian cricket team plays in promoting cricket in Australia cannot be underestimated. When the Indian men’s side comes out, Cricket Australia fills their coffers and they can funnel money back into cricket at the grassroots, which is very important. And as fans, when India plays, they all come out in droves and show the Australian crowd how to support a team, how to get behind them, how to enjoy a day of cricket. A collaboration between several SBS language programs SBS Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Punjabi, Sinhala, Tamil and Urdu, along with advisor, cricket writer Patrick Skene, the series brings surprising new perspectives on how the relations between Australia and the Indian subcontinent have evolved through cricket and how cricket helps these growing migrant communities feel at home. The first episode Why are South Asian players underrepresented in Australian cricket? is now available herein the SBS Radio app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other podcast apps. In the run-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October 2022, new episodes will appear weekly in the eight-part series. Click here to listen to the first episode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wa.campaignbrief.com/explore-how-cricket-unites-migrant-communities-with-sbss-new-podcast-colours-of-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos