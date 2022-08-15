Women’s football with the big ten favorites, connected with Rutgers





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.Penn State’s women’s soccer team has been selected as the favorites to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference championship along with Rutgers, according to the conference’s annual preseason poll. The Nittany Lions have been voted the preseason favorites every year since 2003. For the first time in the history of the Big Ten Preseason Poll, there is a tie for first place with Penn State and Rutgers at the top of the list. Led by head coachErica Dambachthe Nittany Lions have won 11 Big Ten regular season championships and four Big Ten Tournament championships as she enters her 16th season as Penn State head coach. The two-time National Coach of the Year led Penn State to its first national championship in program history in 2015 and a national runner-up in 2012. Dambach starts the season with 243 wins and has led Penn State to 15 consecutive NCAA tournaments. Last season, Penn State advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament, the seventh time in eight seasons that the NittanyLions have reached at least the third round of the tournament. seniors Penelope Hocking , Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel were named Big Ten Players to Watch this season. Hocking is a fifth-year senior transfer from USC where she played from 2018-2021. She is a two-time All-American, four-time All-Pacific Region honoree and four-time All-Pac-12 honoree. She appeared in 72 games with 53 starts for the Trojans. In 2021, she became the USC’s all-time leading scorer by surpassing the program’s record of 48 career goals, a milestone that had stood for 21 years. Her 54 career goals are the 12th most in Pac-12 history. Linnehan enters her fourth season with the Nittany Lions. In the fall of 2021, she scored seven top-season goals and provided three assists to match her best 17 points of the season, which she achieved in her sophomore year. In 2020-21, she was named Second Team All-Big Ten. In 2019, she collected numerous competition awards after a standout freshman campaign. She scored the winning goal in overtime to defeat Michigan in the conference tournament title game. For her efforts, she was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, Big Ten All-Tournament Team and as the Big Ten Tournament MVP. A returning Big Ten Player to Watch, senior captain Schlegel is also entering her fourth season with the Nittany Lions. Last season, she led PSU with ten goals. She added four assists to the equalizer Sam Coffee with 24 points on the season. In the fall of 2021, Schlegel earned her third All-North Region honor and her third All-Big Ten honor of her career. The Nittany Lions open the 2022 season on Thursday, August 18 against Georgetown at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. To stay up to date on Penn State women’s football, follow the teamTwitterandInstagram@PennStateWSOC and ‘like’ the teamFacebook.

