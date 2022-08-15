LSU Women’s Golf Team takes ambitious schedule for 2022-23 – LSU

BATON ROUGE After a stellar season in which the LSU women’s golf team won three times, advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second year in a row and won its first Southeastern Conference Championship in 30 years, the Tiger golf team looks ahead to a 2022-23 season that will start in just a month.

That tournament schedule will open September 12-13 and will open in Louisiana when LSU will compete in the Green Wave Classic at the Bayou Oaks on City Park South Course. The South Course was restored and re-landscaped in 2017.

The eight regular season tournaments will feature stroke play and match play to help the Tigers prepare for their SEC Championship defense, April 12-16, 2023 at Birmingham’s Greystone Golf Club and then the NCAA Championships that conclude for the third year in a row. at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24.

For the past few years I didn’t think our schedule could get much better but it does and it’s a credit to the ladies on the team who have worked hard, performed well and earned invitations to some of the most prestigious college events in the country, said LSU Womens Golf Head Coach Garrett Runion, who earned the SEC Co-Coach of the Year award in 2022.

LSU’s fall schedule includes a Sept. 23-25 ​​return to the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee for the first time since the 2019-20 season. LSU finished third in the 2012 NCAA Championships on the Vanderbilt Legends Club layout.

The Tigers will then defend their title in the three-day, nationally televised Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which will be held this year at the prestigious Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The Stephens Cup, held in Arkansas last year, consists of 54 holes of stroke play, followed by a final round of match play.

All three match days, October 10-12, will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. The course hosted the 2021 Walker Cup and will host its first nationally televised collegiate event.

The Stephens Cup will definitely be a highlight, Runion said, as we are the defending champions; two, it’s at Seminole Golf Club and three, it’ll be broadcast live on the Golf Channel. The ladies have gotten used to playing on TV, as we played live on TV four times last year and are trying to do the same this year.

The fall tournament and spring opener will take the Tigers out of the country and travel to the TCU Battle of the Beach (October 28-30) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and the Auburn-hosted Nexus Collegiate Invitational (February 13-). 15) in Nassau in the Bahamas.

The team is especially excited to travel abroad with tournaments in Mexico and the Bahamas. Those are definitely tournaments that circle the ladies on their calendar and will work hard to make those journeys, said the fifth-year women’s head coach.

LSU concludes the regular spring season with two tournaments. They regularly competed in The Moon Golf Invitational (February 19-21) and the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (February 27 – March 1) before defending their title at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina.

Last year we had the schedule 10th ranking and I expect this schedule will be about the same, Runion said. It’s also nice if you have three chances to defend your title from the year before. All in all, it’s a great program with strong competition that will prepare us for post-season golf.

LSU, which finished the year ranked No. 11 in Golfstat’s performance rankings, will be led by the returning trio of seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, along with junior Carla Tejedo. Lindblad, the defending champion in the Southeastern Conference championship and No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, is back for another run that has won her nine times in her college career, including five last season.

Stone has become an exceptional match play golfer, turning matches in the SEC finals and the Curtis Cup for wins and after a T2 in the Augusta Womens National Amateur was the co-medal winner in the US Womens Amateur with a tournament record 8-under 65 in the second qualifying round.

Tejedo took second team All-SEC honors and was a gold medalist for Spain at the World University Games in Turin.

The team also returns sophomore Elsa Svensson and graduate student Jess Bailey, who were part of the SEC Championship lineup, along with super senior Presley Baggett and graduate student Alden Wallace.

Newcomers to this year’s team include Indiana transfer Aine Donegan and freshman Edit Hertzman and Taylor Riley.

The full schedule of the LSU Womens Golf 2022-23:

September

12-13 Green Wave Classic, New Orleans, Louisiana

23-25 ​​​​Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tennessee

October

10-12 Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Juno Beach, Florida

28-30 Battle at the Beach, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

February

13-15 Nexus Collegiate Invitational, Nassau, Bahamas

19-21 Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Florida

March 27-1 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, South Carolina

March

24-26 Clemson Invitational, Sunset, South Carolina

April

12-16 SEC Championships, Birmingham, Alabama

Be able to

8-10 NCAA Regionals, site not yet announced

19-24 NCAA Championships, Scottsdale, Arizona