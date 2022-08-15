Duke holds first scrimmage of fall camp









14-8-2022 21:31:00

DURHAM Duke held his first scrimmage of the fall preseason camp on Sunday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils played more than 100 plays, in addition to working on special teams and two-minute drills. After their 11th training of the year, senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk and junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson addressed the media. “It was the first scrimmage of the year and it felt great to be there,” Monk said. “In some situations it felt game-like and I think our pace was really good. In general it was balanced, with both sides showing flashes.” Monk headlines a veteran group down the offensive line bringing back four starters from a year ago and adding three graduate student transfers. “We get along really well,” Monk said when asked about his positional group. “We are making progress every day. We have a great man in Chance Lytle , which is really physical. Dre (Andre) Harris of the state of Arkansas is extremely light-footed and athletic and dan Jack Burns is also physical. By pairing them up with the guys we already had here and just continuing to develop our mentality to be the most physical unit on the pitch.” Stinson has received preseason praise from numerous outlets, including: Pro Football Network who named him a preseason All-American. “From now on, we’re taking the right steps,” Stinson said when asked about the team’s growth halfway through the preseason camp. “We are not where we want to be, but we are on the right track. You can see that everyone has been bought in and we are moving in the right direction towards the season opener.” Duke continues his fall camp schedule in preparation for the season opener on Friday, September 2 against Temple. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Season and singles tickets for the Duke 2022 football season are on sale now. New customers can visit GoDuke.com/FootballTix or call the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583) to purchase tickets. Season ticket holders from 2021 who want to extend their seat for this season can call the box office on Monday Friday 8:30 a.m. 5:00 p.m. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/8/14/football-duke-holds-first-scrimmage-of-fall-camp.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

