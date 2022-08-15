Blue Devils welcome highlight for home exhibition





DURHAM the no. 12 Duke men’s soccer team will play Tuesday for the first time this season at Koskinen Stadium, where High Point takes place at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils are back in action after a 1-1 draw against South Carolina on Saturday in the first exhibition game of the season. Koskinen Stadium will host two men’s football exhibitions this week, with the next scheduled to take place against Longwood on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for both games. Last season The Blue Devils won 14-5-1 to finish as ACC Co-Coastal Division champions in 2021. The team went on to reach the third round of the NCAA Championship.

Under head coach John Kerr the Blue Devils also reached the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2006. What should you pay attention to? In the all-time regular season series, the Blue Devils are 13-9-2 ahead of the Panthers. The two sides last met in another exhibition, with Duke taking a 2-0 win on August 17, 2021, at High Point behind goals from Thorleifur Ulfarsson and Miguel RamirezI .

and . Duke was able to achieve success at Koskinen Stadium last season, taking 7-2 in the regular season, while adding tournament wins over Wake Forest (ACC Championship) and UCLA (NCAA Championship) in neutral site matches.

In home games (including tournaments), the Blue Devils defeated their opponents 31-14 at Koskinen Stadium.

The Blue Devils were designated the number 12 team in the nation, according to United Soccer Coaches’ preseason rankings. It is the highest preseason ranking for the Blue Devils since 2019.

The 2022 team returns several key players, including reigning ACC Midfielder of the Year and third-team All-American Peter Stroud last year ACC Freshman of the Year Shakur Mohammed and starting goalkeeper and three-time ACC Defensive Player of the Week Eliot Hamillo .

Senior Scotty Taylor got the scoring started with the first goal of the year in the draw with South Carolina. Taylor had a propensity for big goals in his Duke period, with a match winner over North Carolina in 2019 and the equalizer with less than a minute to go against eventual national champion Clemson on October 15 of last season.

