USC Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule; Pac-12 Clutch Kit

Basketball Men | August 15, 2022

The USC men’s basketball nonconference schedule and Pac-12 combos for the 2022-23 season have been announced and will once again feature an ambitious game offering. The Trojans will face potential six teams in the 11-game nonconference schedule that played in the 2022 NCAA tournament, as well as the ever-tough Pac-12 schedule. Fans can now purchase or renew season tickets by visiting USCtrojans.com/Tickets.

USC, which tied the school record for wins in the 2021-22 season with a score of 26-8, now has a total of 73 wins over the past three seasons, trailing only the last two NCAA champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81 ) between power conference teams.

The Trojans’ non-conference list may include nine out of 11 games against teams that won 20 or more games last season, and may include four games against the conference’s defending champions, including matchups against the top two teams in the SEC. years ago (Auburn and Tennessee) and against defending NCAA champions Kansas.

The Trojans open the 2022-23 season with four home games, starting with the opener vs. FGCU on Nov 7. FGCU went 22-12 during the 2021-22 season. USC head coach Andy Enfield began his career as a head coach with FGCU and was inducted into the FGCU Hall of Fame with his team from 2012-13 last season when the Trojans traveled to FGCU and won 78-61. USC then takes on Alabama State (9-21 last season) on November 10, then defends American East Conference champion Vermont (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on November 15, and finally Mt. St. Mary’s (14 -16 last season) on November 18.

USC will then travel to play in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, starting with a game against BYU (24-11 last season) on November 23. The Trojans will then face Tennessee (28-7 last year and an NCAA Tournament Qualifier) ​​or Butler (14-19 last season) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The Trojan’s final game of the holiday tournament will be on November 25 against either defending NCAA champion Kansas (34-6 last season), Wisconsin (25-8 and an NCAA Tournament qualifier), Dayton (24-11 last season) or North Carolina State (11-21 last season).

The two standalone Pac-12 games to play before Christmas are the following. USC first plays in California on November 30 and returns home on December 4 to host Oregon State.

There are three more tough home games, starting with CS Fullerton (21-11 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on December 14. Big West champion Long Beach State (20-13 last season) is next on December 18. USC defeated LBSU 73-62 at the Galen Center last season. The final game of the homestand will be against defending SEC champion Auburn (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on December 18.

USC’s final non-conference game will be against Colorado State (25-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21.

The rest of the schedule is the ever-challenging Pac-12 Conference slate. USC went 14-6 in Pac-12 play during the 2021-22 season to finish third. The specific dates and times of the matches are yet to be determined, but the weekly pairings have been determined.

The Trojans will begin the first full week of conference games by playing in Washington State and Washington during the week of December 29-January. 2. USC will then host schools in Washington the week of February 1-5.

USC travels the city during the week of January 4-8 to take on the rival UCLA Bruins in Westwood. The Trojans will be hosting the Bruins at the Galen Center the week of January 25-29.

Utah and Colorado will visit the Galen Center during the week of January 11-15. USC travels to the mountain schools in the week of February 22-26.

USC will travel to schools in Arizona during the week of January 18-22. Arizona State and Arizona will visit the Galen Center for a game each during the final week of the regular season, March 1 through 4.

USC will travel to Oregon the week of February 8-12 to meet the Beavers and Ducks. The Trojans are on their own against Oregon this season.

USC hosts California and Stanford at the Galen Center during the week of February 15-19. The Trojans are home alone against Stanford this season.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be held again in Las Vegas, Nev., March 8-11. at the T-Mobile Arena.

2022-23 USC Men’s Basketball Schedule