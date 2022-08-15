Sports
USC Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule; Pac-12 Clutch Kit
Basketball Men | August 15, 2022
The USC men’s basketball nonconference schedule and Pac-12 combos for the 2022-23 season have been announced and will once again feature an ambitious game offering. The Trojans will face potential six teams in the 11-game nonconference schedule that played in the 2022 NCAA tournament, as well as the ever-tough Pac-12 schedule. Fans can now purchase or renew season tickets by visiting USCtrojans.com/Tickets.
USC, which tied the school record for wins in the 2021-22 season with a score of 26-8, now has a total of 73 wins over the past three seasons, trailing only the last two NCAA champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81 ) between power conference teams.
The Trojans’ non-conference list may include nine out of 11 games against teams that won 20 or more games last season, and may include four games against the conference’s defending champions, including matchups against the top two teams in the SEC. years ago (Auburn and Tennessee) and against defending NCAA champions Kansas.
The Trojans open the 2022-23 season with four home games, starting with the opener vs. FGCU on Nov 7. FGCU went 22-12 during the 2021-22 season. USC head coach Andy Enfield began his career as a head coach with FGCU and was inducted into the FGCU Hall of Fame with his team from 2012-13 last season when the Trojans traveled to FGCU and won 78-61. USC then takes on Alabama State (9-21 last season) on November 10, then defends American East Conference champion Vermont (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) on November 15, and finally Mt. St. Mary’s (14 -16 last season) on November 18.
USC will then travel to play in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, starting with a game against BYU (24-11 last season) on November 23. The Trojans will then face Tennessee (28-7 last year and an NCAA Tournament Qualifier) or Butler (14-19 last season) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The Trojan’s final game of the holiday tournament will be on November 25 against either defending NCAA champion Kansas (34-6 last season), Wisconsin (25-8 and an NCAA Tournament qualifier), Dayton (24-11 last season) or North Carolina State (11-21 last season).
The two standalone Pac-12 games to play before Christmas are the following. USC first plays in California on November 30 and returns home on December 4 to host Oregon State.
There are three more tough home games, starting with CS Fullerton (21-11 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) on December 14. Big West champion Long Beach State (20-13 last season) is next on December 18. USC defeated LBSU 73-62 at the Galen Center last season. The final game of the homestand will be against defending SEC champion Auburn (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) on December 18.
USC’s final non-conference game will be against Colorado State (25-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21.
The rest of the schedule is the ever-challenging Pac-12 Conference slate. USC went 14-6 in Pac-12 play during the 2021-22 season to finish third. The specific dates and times of the matches are yet to be determined, but the weekly pairings have been determined.
The Trojans will begin the first full week of conference games by playing in Washington State and Washington during the week of December 29-January. 2. USC will then host schools in Washington the week of February 1-5.
USC travels the city during the week of January 4-8 to take on the rival UCLA Bruins in Westwood. The Trojans will be hosting the Bruins at the Galen Center the week of January 25-29.
Utah and Colorado will visit the Galen Center during the week of January 11-15. USC travels to the mountain schools in the week of February 22-26.
USC will travel to schools in Arizona during the week of January 18-22. Arizona State and Arizona will visit the Galen Center for a game each during the final week of the regular season, March 1 through 4.
USC will travel to Oregon the week of February 8-12 to meet the Beavers and Ducks. The Trojans are on their own against Oregon this season.
USC hosts California and Stanford at the Galen Center during the week of February 15-19. The Trojans are home alone against Stanford this season.
The Pac-12 Tournament will be held again in Las Vegas, Nev., March 8-11. at the T-Mobile Arena.
2022-23 USC Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|November 7th
|FGCU
|Crazy Center
November 10
|State of Alabama
|Crazy Center
|Nov 15
|Vermont
|Crazy Center
|Nov 18
|Mount Saint Mary’s (Md.)
|Crazy Center
|November 23
|vs. BYU
|Battle4Atlantis (Bahamas)
|Nov 24
|vs. Tennessee / Butler
|Battle4Atlantis (Bahamas)
|November 25th
|vs. Kansas/ Wisconsin/ Dayton/ NC State
|Battle4Atlantis (Bahamas)
|November 30
|in California
|Berkeley, California.
|December 4
|State of Oregon
|Crazy Center
|December 7
|Cal State Fullerton
|Crazy Center
|Dec 14
|State of Long Beach
|Crazy Center
|Dec 18
|maroon
|Crazy Center
|21st of December
|vs. the state of Colorado
|Colangalo Classic (Phoenix, Az.)
|Dec 29 – Jan. 2
|in Washington State
|Pullman, Wash.
|Dec 29 – Jan. 2
|in Washington
|Seattle, Wash.
|January 11-15
|vs. Utah
|Crazy Center
|January 11-15
|against Colorado
|Crazy Center
|January 18-22
|in the state of Arizona
|Temple, Aris.
|January 18-22
|in Arizona
|Tuscon, Aris.
|January 25-29
|vs. UCLA
|Westwood, California.
|February 1-5
|vs. Washington State
|Crazy Center
|February 1-5
|vs. Washington
|Crazy Center
|February 8-12
|in the state of Oregon
|Corvallis, Or.
|February 8-12
|in Oregon
|Eugene, Ore.
|February 15-19
|vs. Stanford
|Crazy Center
|February 15-19
|vs. California
|Crazy Center
|February 22-26
|in Utah
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|February 22-26
|in Colorado
|Boulder. colour
|March 1-4
|vs. the state of Arizona
|Crazy Center
|March 1-4
|vs. Arizona
|Crazy Center
|March 8-11
|Pac-12 Tournament
|Las Vegas, Nev.
Sources
2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2022/8/15/usc-trojans-mens-basketball-announces-2022-23-nonconference-schedule-pac-12-pairings-andy-enfield.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- When Jennifer Lawrence reportedly made her Bollywood debut opposite SSR | Hollywood August 15, 2022
- Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech at a UN Security Council conference on Yemen August 15, 2022
- Blue Devils welcome highlight for home exhibition August 15, 2022
- Live Updates: Russia’s War in Ukraine August 15, 2022
- Labour’s £29bn plan to freeze energy prices has been outlined August 15, 2022