NFT technology to develop and execute web3 strategy for table tennis world championships





NFT Technologies has entered into a new partnership with World Table Tennis, which will host the International Table Tennis Federation sanctioned global championships. The Vancouver-based Web3 startup says an exclusive multi-year deal with World Table Tennis will see NFT Tech develop and execute a Web3 strategy to attract a global fanbase and “reach the limits of emerging technology”. I’m really excited about what we can show the world, said Adam De Kata, CEO of NFT Tech. “Table tennis is exploding in terms of global popularity and participation and WTT has been very progressive and forward-thinking in leading innovation in sports technology.” According to De Kata, “NFT Tech plans to create exciting multi-faceted experiences that drive fan and player engagement, including play to earn, which is a multi-billion dollar event in itself.” Opportunity is the place.” WTT reports a worldwide fan base of more than 500 million viewers at 50 global events per year. Michael Brown, Chief Financial Officer of WTT, explains: “WTT has been researching and planning its entry into the Web3 space for more than 15 months, studying and analyzing the ways in which we can communicate more through Web3. More fans can create engagement.” We believe that coming up with a Web3 strategy will suit our core fan base and their interests, while also attracting new fans to join the world of table tennis. This multi-year partnership is a natural continuation of the momentum NFT Tech has built at the Australian Open, Adam continued. “With fifty annual events (instead of just one), table tennis in the world offers enormous potential, not only with new projects or ideas, but also with a business model that uses royalties for resale,” said De Kata. With so many tournaments and events, we will be able to generate more utility for owning some NFTs, which will be a huge benefit for fans and a huge opportunity for NFT technology. De Kata joined NFT Tech in July through the acquisition of Run It Wild, a multidisciplinary blockchain, Metaverse, and NFT development studio he founded. Earlier this summer, NFT Tech announced a partnership with Walken, a monetization mobile app that uses the motion-sensing capabilities of standard smartphones and wearables to track users’ steps. The counts can be captured, which are then rewarded with WLKN tokens – in-app gameplay and NFTs. Source: techcouver.com

