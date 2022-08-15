Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success





Paddler Sreeja Akula is strengthened by her performance at the Commonwealth Games. For the first time in my career I felt very confident and was able to handle the pressure at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games much more easily, despite being in the games most of the time, Sreeja, who won the mixed doubles gold with Sharath Kamal, told sports star. Sreeja was pleased with the way she fought back from behind during her matches and was grateful to have her mentor and coach Somnath Ghosh with her in Birmingham to assess her game. I loved every moment in the Commonwealth Games. Honestly, I’m more confident now and I hope I can take it to the big international events, including the European circuit next week and then the World Team Championship after that. Yes, I need to improve my backhand and add a lot more variety. For Sreeja, who is an assistant manager at Reserve Bank of India, it was a dream come true to win gold in her first Commonwealth Games. I never expected to win gold, but it was definitely a goal I pursued. I dedicate the gold to my coach Somnath and my parents, she said. It was disappointing that I couldn’t win a medal in the women’s singles as I lost the third place match after a satisfying show in the preliminaries, she said. What’s next for her? The immediate goal is to win a medal at the World Cup in October and the ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris and hopefully also win a medal. With Dream Sports Foundation, Raheja Mind Space and Ctrl-S supporting my cause, I am confident to win more top-level medals. Coach Somnath said his division played amazingly well. She played her best game in singles, but narrowly missed the medal. In doubles, Sharath was there anyway, so I was confident that something good could happen. In the double final, she literally dominated others. Although I couldn’t get the accreditation to sit for her competitions, I screamed from the gallery and she was very responsive. I hope she will continue her form, Somnath said.

