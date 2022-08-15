AUSTIN, Texas, Texas second midfielder I have read the message and sophomore ahead Trinity Byars are each voted to the 11-member 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, according to a Monday release by the league office.

The two kinks are the most for the Longhorns since 2019, when the Burnt Orange & White had four preseason squad selections.

Missimo is gearing up for her second season on the Forty Acres after a standout campaign in 2021 that saw her win the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year award. The Southlak, Texas, Native and United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region roster scored nine goals and provided a league-high & Texas freshman-record 14 assists for 32 total points (fourth in the Big 12). Along the way, she racked up points in 12-of-22 games and at least three points in five separate games. Included was a program-record-binding performance during Texas’ 7-0 loss to UTRGV (September 12) when Missimo became the first Longhorns player to score four goals in a game in 18 years. She also equaled a program mark by providing four assists in a 4-3 win in Oklahoma on September 2 and she registered match-winning goals to defeat both SIUE (September 19) and Iowa State (October 8).

A product of Richardson, Texas, Byars also exploded offensively onto the scene in 2021 by leading the Longhorns with 12 goals (third in the Big 12) and 10 assists for a squad-best 34 points (shared for second in the Big 12). ) 12). Along the way, the All-Big 12 Conference First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Pick set a new program record by scoring in six consecutive games from Sept. 12-30 and scoring the second-longest run of points in school history by at least one point in eight consecutive games (September 12 – October 8). Byars managed three multi-goal efforts, including braces against both Samford (September 16) and Oklahoma (September 26), as well as the program’s 15th overall hat-trick, scored in a 5-2, Big 12 quarterfinal win over the Sooners .

TCU led all squads with four Big 12 preseason inclusions, while Texas and Oklahoma State each had two honorees. Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia managed to give each a nod.