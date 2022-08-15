Sports
Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships
By Will Jennings in Munich
Munich’s unique atmosphere and innovative nature of the European Multi-Sport Championships are the perfect precursor to this week’s athletics program, said Dobromir Karamarinov, President of European Athletics.
For its second edition in 2022, the multi-sport event will bring together the existing championships of the continent’s leading sports to create a must-watch, must-attentive experience that elevates Europe’s champions.
The European Championships build the prestige and profile of the individual championships by uniting them every four years. This year, the event will be held in Munich’s legendary 1972 Olympic Park to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the city that hosted the Games in 1972.
Artistic gymnastics, cycling, rowing, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon are all featured as the prestigious athletics event kicks off Monday morning at the Olympic Stadium.
And Karamarinov loved to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the benefits that the European Athletics Championships can derive from the multi-sport event.
He said: I’ve tried to watch as much of the other sports in general as I can, I’m a big fan of sports in general.
I like this multisport concept and it brings us benefits.
The atmosphere in Germany is always really great.
I remember watching the 1972 Olympics on TV and I was also here for the 2002 European Athletics Championships – it’s always a great crowd.
I always appreciate being here and I think we have a really big championship ahead of us.
“After the event, we will study the concept very carefully in our Council, but of course we will be happy if we can continue together with a kind of multisport format.
Karamarinov’s comment represents a shift in position by European Athletics, who had previously communicated its intention to return to a standalone championship in 2026.
The European Multi-Sport Championships have given another huge boost to pre-event broadcasting plans for the European Athletics Championships programme, with 1,525 hours of live or delayed broadcasting from Munich across Europe.
This is a huge 69 percent increase from intentions for the last standalone European Athletics Championships in Amsterdam in 2016 – in the Olympic year – and an increase of nearly 30 percent from the 1,180 hours of intentions for the 2014 European Athletics Championships in Zurich.
British Athletics has selected its greatest squad of all time for a European Championship with more than 110 athletes who will be donning the GB vest in Munich next week.
The team will be led by newly crowned 1500m world champion Jake Wightman, who will compete in the 800m after his Commonwealth bronze, while 400m ace Matt Hudson-Smith and female stars Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Laura Muir and Kelly Hodgkinson also will be present.
Karamarinov enjoys the prospect of such a star-studded field and believes the profile of the athletes who have traveled speaks volumes about the prestige of the event.
It’s great to have all these world champions here after the World Championships, he added.
That means it has great value for them to be European champions and we as European Athletics really appreciate that.
The Munich 2022 European Multisport Championships, featuring athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, table tennis, triathlon, rowing, sport climbing, will take place from 11 to 21 August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games in the city of Germany. Watch daily live coverage on BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
