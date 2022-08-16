Football Ranked #24 in Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll





RICHMOND, VA. University of Richmond football team tied for 24e in the nation in the preseason AFCA Coaches’ FCS Top 25 Poll Monday. The Spiders are one of four Colonial Athletic Association teams in the national ranking, joining Villanova (5e), Delaware (19.)e) and Rhode Island (t-24e). Richmond finished last year with a 6-5 overall record and won the last four games of the season in fourth place in the conference. The Spiders enter the 2022 season with the longest active winning streak in the conference. The Spiders return 14 starters from last season’s squad, seven each for offense and defense, while adding some crucial transfers and freshmen to the mix. Defensively, the Spiders ranked third in the CAA in scoring defense last fall, limiting opponents to 20 points per game. Redshirt junior linebacker and team captain Tristan Wheeler (Bethlehem, Dad.) leads the defense as a preseason All-America roster and a member of the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. He led the team and the CAA in total tackles in the regular season with 114. He was eighth in the nation in total tackles and tackles per game (10.4). Redshirt sophomore defensive back Aamir Hall (Baltimore, Md.) heads the deep defensive backfield after earning Freshman All-America honors last fall. He was ranked fourth in the CAA with 13 pass breaks, the most for any freshman in the league. Offensively, the Spiders have a brand new look with new Offensive Coordinator Billy Cosh comes from VMI. Graduate transfer quarterback Reece Udinskic (North Wales, Pennsylvania) joins the program after an illustrious career at VMI and Maryland. He finished his Keydet career as first in program history and sixth all-time in Southern Conference history with 7,877 passing yards. He was 783 of 1,268 passes in his career as he threw 48 touchdowns and made four scores. Graduate wide receiver Jakob Herres (East, Dad.) joins a deeply receiving corps after finishing the 2021 spring season as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. During his VMI career, he has caught 226 passes for 3,006 yards and 26 touchdowns, all of which are top among active NCAA FCS wide receivers heading into the 2022 season. Wide receiver Jasiah Williams (Petersburg, Virginia) caught a team-high 48 passes in nine games, for 448 yards and two scores. Leroy Henley (Pompano Beach, Florida) led the team with 459 yards receiving, recording 35 receptions and three scores. Red shirt senior walks back Aaron Dykes (Knoxville, Tennessee) is back after leading the team with 11 total touchdowns, including 10 on offense. American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll August 15, 2022

Grade School (1st votes) 1. North Dakota St (24), 624

2. Montana, 567

3. South Dakota St. (1), 566

4. Montana St., 560

5. Villanova, 493

6. Kennesaw St., 453

7. Sacramento St., 452

8. Missouri St., 405

9. Southern Illinois, 379

10. Stephen F. Austin, 362

11. East Tennessee St., 352

12. East Washington, 337

13. Chattanooga, 294

14. UIW, 277

15. UT Martin, 257

16. Southeast Louisiana, 254

17. Jackson Street, 245

18. Holy Cross, 184

19. Delaware, 172

20. Weberstraat, 141

21. Northern Iowa, 119

22. UC Davis, 101

23. Mercer, 78

24t. Richmond, 66 24t. Rhode Island, 66 * Position in 2021 AFCA FCS Coaches Spring Poll Others who receive votes: South Dakota, 49; Florida A&M, 44; Harvard, 38; South Carolina St., 38; Princeton, 29; Central Arkansas, 23; Eastern Kentucky, 18; Dartmouth, 17; Nichols, 8; Furman, 6; North Carolina A&T, 6; William & Mary, 6; Murray St., 5; Davidson, 3; Fordham, 3; Southeast Missouri St., 3; North Dakota, 2; Utah Tech, 2; Austin Peay, 1; Elon, 1. –UR

