‘Test and T20 cricket can sit together’





IMAGE: India’s players celebrate a wicket during the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham in July. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Test cricket and T20 can co-exist despite the explosive growth of franchise-based competitions, said former England captain Andrew Strauss. Strauss, who is currently the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s cricket committee, took into account the extended two-and-a-half-month window for the IPL when making the assessment. “One thing we know in other countries: Test cricket doesn’t pay the bills like here,” Strauss told the newspaper. Daily Telegram. “The T20 format is how many people are introduced to the game in the first place. I still maintain that they can sit comfortably together, Test and T20 cricket. “But the challenge we have is (to provide a manageable schedule that allows players to do both. That’s really complicated. It’s multidimensional,” Strauss added. Recently, star New Zealand left arm pacer Trent Boult withdrew from the central contract so that he has more time to play franchise cricket. “It definitely feels right at the moment, the speed of change is accelerating. “And the truth is none of us know what’s around the corner, so you can all look into the future and say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to have a situation where players have signed up to franchises for 12 months of the year and there is less international cricket’. We don’t know anything about that at the moment,” he said. “They (the players) will always look at those opportunities side by side and decide what’s best for them and that won’t stop you,” said Strauss. “And so we need to continue promoting all the brilliant things that cricket in this country offers players – we want to have a strong, vibrant domestic game and we want to make sure the players also play the right balance of formats so it’s not all drifting on that cue ball short route. “There are still plenty of players willing to put in the effort and challenge themselves to be the best test cricketer they can be,” said Strauss, who leads the high performance review into the future of the English game. Strauss urged England cricketers to be agile and “adaptable to change”, saying: “We cannot afford to be slow and bury our heads in the sand. “I think it’s very important that we settle in this country, we’ve set up the game to be flexible and adaptable.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/test-and-t20-cricket-can-sit-together-wtc/20220815.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos