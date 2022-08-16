Suspect accused of shooting coach during youth soccer game in Dallas turns himself in





The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, turned himself in on Monday.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, brother of former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib, pulled out a gun after opposing coaching staff disagreed over leadership during Saturday’s game in Lancaster, police said. Michael Hickmon, a Lancaster grandfather and father of three, was killed.

The altercation turned physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr Hickmon multiple times, Lancaster Police said in a statement. After the shooting, the suspect fled in an unidentified vehicle and took the firearm with him.

Authorities issued an order to charge Yaqub Talib with murder, a premeditated crime. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Defense attorney Clark Birdsall declined to discuss details, but asked if his client would claim self-defense, he replied: There will be a defense issue.

Mr Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but put himself in law so he could tell his side of the story, the lawyer said.

Although Birdsall said Aqib Talib was at Saturday’s game, police have given no indication that he was involved in any way in the shooting. A magistrate is expected to set bail for Yaqub Talib Monday afternoon, Birdsall said.

Ciciely Hickmon told CNN that her brother was coaching his sons’ team when the gunfire broke out. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren, Ciciely Hickmon said.

Mike was a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, friend and coach. Our family is grieving. At this point, we see no end to our grief, the family said in a statement. We miss him terribly. We always will. We will love him forever.

Shortly before 9 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in from Lancaster Community Park, police said. When authorities arrived, witnesses said the incident started with a disagreement between coaches and the crew on duty, according to a Lancaster Police press release.

During the disagreement, the opposing team’s coaching staff engaged in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation fired a firearm and hit an adult man, the release said.

The alleged role of Yaqub Talibs in the altercation that preceded the shooting is unclear. There is an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

Video of the scene shows a man seemingly arguing with referees when several people start fighting on a different part of the pitch. Five shots are heard and the camera pans to the ground for about 40 seconds. It is not possible to determine who fired the shots in the video. Panic screams can be heard off camera. When the camera refocuses in the field, you see people grooming someone on the ground while others walk over it. CNN continues to work to confirm the authenticity of the video.

The accused’s brother, Aqib Talib, is a five-time Pro Bowl defender who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl L in 2016.

The first round pick for the Tampa Buccaneers in 2008, Aqib Talib attributed his success in part to his brothers’ leadership at the time. As children, the couple split time between their father in New Jersey and their mother in Cleveland, Ohio, and Aqib said that Yaqub, who was three grades to his little brother, insisted that they move to the Dallas football hotbed with their mother. before high school, according to a story about the draft pick produced by the Buccaneers.

My brother always chose me on his team. We played outside and I played with all the older guys and he picked me first on the team. He was a big influence on me, he was playing with an older crowd all the time, so by the time I was playing with people my age I was like, I’m used to playing with guys older than you. He played a very big role in my football career, the team quoted Aqib Talib as saying.

The future star added, I don’t know what would have happened if I had stayed (in New Jersey). I don’t know what situation I would have been in, so I’m definitely grateful that we took that step and went to Texas.

Aqib Talib retired after the 2019 season, after 12 years in the NFL, playing for four teams.

Lancaster is a city of nearly 41,000 residents in Dallas County. It is about a 25 minute drive south of downtown Dallas.