Western and Southern Open: Tennis Picks, Odds, Prediction





With just two weeks left until the US Open, the ATP Tour heads to Cincinnati this week for the 2022 Western & Southern Open. A Masters 1000 event, the Western & Southern Open is considered one of the biggest non-Grand Slam events on the tennis calendar and always draws a deep field. And while this year’s tournament won’t feature Novak Djokovic, Sascha Zverev or Roger Federer, there’s still plenty of star power in Ohio this week. Here are a few round 1 bet value matches on Monday:



Denis Shapovalov (+100) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (-120), Over/Under: 22.5 games Time: Approx. 8:30 PM ET When he came in this year, it looked like Denis Shapovalov, world number 22, was on his way to really breaking through. The 23-year-old Canadian was already a fixture in the top-20 and had made a run for his first Grand Slam semi-final. Shapovalov started 2022 in fine form, won the ATP Cup with Felix Auger-Aliassime and reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, but his game has seemingly let him down over the summer. Shapovalov is 1-9 over his last 10 games and has been bounced in the first round in seven of his last eight tournaments, including two hard court events in Washington and Montreal. It won't get much easier for Shapovalov on Monday night as he takes on World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. Denis Shapovalov Getty Images After battling injuries for a few years, Dimitrov has been solid for most of 2022, taking 20-15 overall and 5-5 against players in the top-20. The 31-year-old Bulgarian has only lost in the first round in two tournaments all season (excluding Wimbledon, where he retired due to injury) and has made deep runs at the Australian Open and a pair of Masters 1000 events (Monte Carlo, Indian wells). Betting on sports? At this point in his career, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from Dimitrov. The same cannot be said of Shapovalov. Despite his terrible form, Shapovalov still gets a fair amount of respect from bookmakers, who opened his match with Dimitrov as a virtual coin flip. Even if Shapovalov was in good shape, there's little separating the two on the field, but with the Canadian trend down as we head towards the US Open, Dimitrov holds the bet value on Monday night. The bet: Grigor Dimitrov -135 (BetMGM)

