



Buffalo, New York The United States national hockey team, with 18 returning Olympians, including Farmington Hills’ Megan Keller and Sault Ste. Marie’s Abby Roque took to the ice for the first time on Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wroblewski, a former coach of the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, tested positive on Saturday and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day period in self-isolation. Should he be acquitted, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the US opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on August 25. Keller, a 26-year-old defenseman who played for Honeybaked and attended North Farmington High School, was selected for six previous world rosters and played in five world championships, including gold in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Roque, a 24-year-old striker who played high school hockey at Sault Area High School for four years, earned a spot on two world championship teams and appeared with the U.S. silver medalist in 2021. The team will travel to Denmark on Thursday. It is business as usual. I think everyone knows his work, said striker Hilary Knight, who will compete in her 12th world championship. Four Michigan-area women were also selected for the U18 teams that will compete for the collegiate and select squad. Both teams will represent Team USA in a three-game series with Canada on August 17, 18 and 20. For the collegiate run, Callie Shanahan (Commerce Township) and Amanda Thiele (Milford) were two of the three goalkeepers named. For the selected team, goalkeeper Annelies Bergmann (Detroit) and Cassie Hall (South Lyon) are chosen by USA Hockey. U20 world juniors Canada improved to 4-0 and will face Switzerland in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton. Captain Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists in Monday’s 6-3 win over Finland. Wings draft pick Donovan Sebrango was plus-1 in a team-high 21:01 Ice Age and Michigan winger Kent Johnson had an assist with a team-high eight shots. Goalkeeper Dylan Garand stopped 22-of-25 shots and has won three consecutive games after Wings forward Sebastian Cossa won the opener against Latvia.

