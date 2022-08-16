Agari is more determined after Commonwealth exposure





TABLE TENNIS: PNG table tennis star Tammy Agari is determined to do better in her sports career after her first Commonwealth Games exposure. Agari, who gave everything she had in women’s singles, said this Saturday at Team PNG’s welcome reception at the Taurama Aquatic Center. In her second game against Fijis Touea Titana, the 16-year-old just missed out on the win against bigger opponents. I was nervous because it was the furthest I’d ever been from home at my age, but it was unbelievable because I managed to do my personal best. I have learned a lot and will gain the experience to become more competitive in the future. I just need to keep improving, get some more caps in between and gain more experience to get there. The Games really helped me develop into a top athlete. Not only was it an opportunity to travel to Birmingham, England, but it was also an opportunity to compete alongside other international athletes in a multi-sport environment. The Games have given me an idea of ​​what to expect at an international level and I will take this experience to build on my next mission. There are some things I want to work on to perfect them. But I’m happy with what I’ve been through and to compete with some of the best is something I’ll always look up to to help me move forward. In a moving ceremony, Team PNG was recognized by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for their performance in Birmingham. Tammy’s father Haoda Agari, who was the 2017 Mini Pacific Games Para-Ambulant Singles Bronze Medalist, also paid tribute to his daughter for making the team. Tammy’s achievement is something we as a family are proud of and we will support her in any way we can on her next mission. Haoda said he will train with his daughter to prepare for next year’s Pacific Games in Solomon Island. He said he is looking to return to make a memorable retirement with his daughter.

