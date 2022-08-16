Company Profile: Westboro Tennis & Swim Club offers sports and wellness programs for all ages





As the name suggests, Westboro Tennis & Swim Club is a prime spot for tennis and water sports activities, but the club also offers a growing fitness program and a variety of children’s activities. Registration is open for fall programs, beginning after Labor Day. Because the facility is the closest tennis and swimming club in the area, Hopkinton residents make up a large proportion of its members, says membership manager Jessica Thomas Kaiser. Westboro Tennis & Swim Clubs extensive programming for all ages is one of the hallmarks that make the club stand out, notes Kaiser. We really have something for everyone, she says. The extensive tennis program that includes clinics, competitions, lessons and tournaments takes place on the club’s eleven courts. Water programs start for children as young as 4 months and include classes, aquatic fitness classes, swim teams and high school clinics. The club pool is 25 meters long with six circular lanes and remains accessible in the fall and winter with a bubble wrap. Kaiser says the club’s new training program, Pro Fitness Performance, is another great way for members to achieve their goals through health assessment and personal training. The club also recently added hydro-massage beds and a red light therapy device that fitness members can use for free. A free consultation with a nutritionist is another benefit available to members. One success story Kaiser shares is that of a woman who recently lost 30 pounds on clubs’ Choose to Lose program. For younger guests, Kaiser says the addition of a new arcade is a hit at the Kids Club, an on-site babysitting service available to members. The new space features an air hockey table, motorcycles, game systems and other activities to keep the little ones entertained. Other offerings for kids include sports camps, holiday camps, birthday parties, and Kids Night Out events. For more information and to sign up, visit thewestboroclub.com or call 508-366-1222. Westboro Tennis & Swim Club is located at 35 Chauncy Street, Westborough. Company Profiles are advertising features designed to provide information and background information about Hopkinton Independent advertisers.

