Today in hockey history: August 15th

August 15 was a very interesting day in the history of the National Hockey League. This date has seen a few successful coaches find a new job. Also, a current franchise filed its expansion application and even a team owner was convicted of nearly 50 criminal charges. The THW time machine is warmed up and ready to take us back in time to relive all the memories.

Neilson Lands in New York

On August 15, 1989, the New York Rangers named Roger Neilson as their new head coach Phil Esposito, who coached the last two games of the previous season. This was his fifth coaching job in his NHL career and he was the 25the head coach in franchise history.

Neilson led the Rangers to their first division title since 1942 in his first season behind the bench. After beating the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs, they lost in five games to the Washington Capitals.

Neilson was one of the most innovative coaches in the history of the league.

(Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

After missing out on the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1991, Neilson led the Rangers to 50 wins during the 1991-92 season and the Presidents Trophy for having the most points in the league. They defeated the New Jersey Devils in a grueling seven-game run in the first round. The successful season ended in the second round by losing in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup.

Despite holding a winning record, Neilson is fired 40 games at 19-17-4 in the 1992-93 season and replaced by Ron Smith. He did not remain unemployed for long as he was hired as the first head coach in Florida Panthers history.

Vigneault joins new organization

The Vancouver Canucks hired Alain Vigneault on August 15, 2005 as the head coach of the Manitoba Moose, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Vigneault coached the Montreal Canadiens between 1997 and 2000 before joining the Canucks organization.

Vigneault led a Moose team that included Mike Keane, Alex Burrows and Kevin Bieksa to a 44-24-12 record before losing in the second round of the playoffs. His time in Manitoba didn’t last long as he was promoted to the NHL that offseason after the Canucks let go of head coach Marc Crawford.

Vigneault is the most successful head coach in Canuck history.

(Photo: Icon SMI)

He stayed behind the bench in Vancouver until the 2012-13 season. He collected 313 wins in his seven seasons, the most in the history of the Canucks franchise. He took the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals after leading them to the Presidents Trophy, but lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Odds and Ends

On August 15, 1972, Toronto Maple Leafs and Maple Leafs Garden owner Harold Ballard were convicted of 47 criminal charges, including fraud, theft and tax evasion. He was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison, but was released on parole in October 1973. His son Bill ran the Maple Leaf Gardens while he was in prison.

Related Do You Know Your Maple Leafs Trivia?

The Minnesota North Stars acquired center Tim Young on August 15, 1975 from the Los Angeles Kings for a second round in the 1976 NHL Amateur Draft. Young made his debut the following fall and played eight seasons for the North Stars. He had 66 assists in his career and 95 points during the 1976-77 season and set his highest goal for goals, with 31, in 1979-80.

Young scored 178 goals and 494 points in 565 Minnesota games. He was traded to the Winnipeg Jets prior to the 1983-84 season. The Kings used the draft pick in 1976 to select left-wing Steve Clippingdale. He scored just one goal and three points in 16 appearances for the Kings.

The Islanders signed Swedish forward Anders Kallur on August 15, 1979. He won the Guldpucken as the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) most valuable player for the 1978-79 season.

He scored 101 goals and 211 points over his six seasons with the Islanders. He was part of four consecutive championships between 1980 and 1983. The 1980 Islanders team was the first to win the Stanley Cup with European-born players on its roster. Fellow Swedes Bob Nystrom and Stefan Persson were also members of that squad.

The Boston Bruins signed veteran free-agent defenseman Guy Lapointe on August 15, 1983. He played for the St. Louis Blues last season. Before that, he spent 14 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, where he won five Stanley Cups in the 1970s. He played 45 games for the Bruins in his final NHL season.

On August 15, 1990, the Ottawa Senators filed with the NHL for an expansion franchise. Ottawa was assigned a new franchise in December, and they began play along with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the start of the 1992-93 season.

The San Jose Sharks signed Tony Granto on August 15, 1996, after spending the previous seven seasons with the Kings. He played with the Sharks for the next five seasons before retiring in 2001. He scored 57 goals and 99 points in 278 games in San Jose.

The Chicago Blackhawks signed free agent Theo Fleury to a two-year contract for $8.5 million on August 15, 2002. This came after the Rangers refused to pick up his contract option.

Fleury made his debut with the team only in December for being suspended for violating the leagues substance abuse program. He only played in 54 games, scoring 12 goals and 33 points. He was suspended a second time during the season for an off-ice incident. He was suspended for another violation of the drug abuse program after the season and never played in the league again.

I wish you a happy birthday

A total of 24 players born on August 15 have skated in at least one NHL game. The first was Fred Doherty, born on this date in 1887, who played two games for the Canadiens in 1919. The most recent birthday on August 15 came in 2000 with Columbus Blue Jackets defender Adam Boqvist.

Born on August 15, 1958, Craig MacTavish played in most of this group’s matches. He appeared in 1093 games during 17 seasons. During his career he won four Stanley Cups; three with the Edmonton Oilers and one with the Rangers. He is perhaps most remembered as the last player in the NHL not to wear a helmet.

MacTavish played 17 NHL seasons before moving to the front office.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Ivan Boldriev is the highest scorer of the August 15 year olds. Born in 1949, he scored 361 goals and 866 points in 1,052 games between 1970 and 1985 with the Boston Bruins, California Golden Seals, Blackhawks, Atlanta Flames, Canucks and Detroit Red Wings.

Other notable players born on this date include Peter Taglianetti (59), Greg Adams (59), James Black (53), Brendan Morrison (47), Martin Biron (45), Jakub Voracek (33), Teddy Blueger ( 28), and Oskar Lindblom (26).

*Originally built by Greg Boysen and updated by Matthew Zator