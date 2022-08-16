In a pickle about fitness? Try pickle





By Shreyashi Mukherjee





Pickleball, a sport that is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton, is becoming increasingly popular among people in the city. Players find it an easy sport that also helps to maintain their physical health . Pickleball, a sport that is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton, is becoming increasingly popular among people in the city. Players find it an easy sport that also helps to maintain their The game involves two to four players who use paddles to hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a net. Rajath Kankar, General Secretary, Karnataka State Pickleball Association , said: After covid the pickleball is pulling quite well. We are now in six districts of Karnataka and the sport has been developing for seven years. Currently, more than 1.5 lakh people are watching the game, and as many as 800 people are playing it.





Bengaluru has 300 senior players. He added that more people are attracted to this game because there is very little chance of getting injured if they play with gravity and not against it. In addition, anyone between the ages of eight and eighty can practice this sport. After Covid, people have become health conscious and this is a safe way for them to take care of their physical health, he explained. He also said that many doctors encourage people to do this sport because it is a good way to do cardio exercise. Gowtham R, a pickleball professional, has won several awards in the game. He started his journey in his student days. He currently works in BESCOM but still makes sure to practice the sport every day. He said, I first started playing for fitness, but gradually I became very interested in this game. I am working, but three times a week I keep myself free to practice the sport, or if there are days off I will use it to practice. This game is very unique, it is safe to play even for seniors. It is a game played individually and does not require teams, unlike cricket or football. Gowtham has won several awards for pickleball and has even represented Karnataka in many pickleball championships such as the RYP ranking All India Tournament (Pune), and India Open Season 2 (Jaipur). Kavya J, another pickleball player, also started playing pickleball in her college days. She said, I was a badminton player and throwing ball player, so playing pickleball was pretty easy, and after playing I realized it’s quite a fun game. Now I’m addicted to it. I participated in the Gujarat pickleball tournament, which was at the national level, and won a silver medal. This game has many opportunities for women and there is no retirement as such. When I saw the older players playing the game with such enthusiasm, I was all the more inspired. Romila Joshi, a resident of Whitefield, said: I recently learned about pickleball through youtube and it has inspired me immensely. I am in my fifties and it feels good to know that there are sports I can participate in.



