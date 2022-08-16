Sports
Huskies Open Preseason with Matchup at Marquette
MILWAUKEE, Wis. The Northern Illinois University men’s soccer team played its first exhibition game of the fall Monday night (Aug. 15) as it traveled to Marquette. The Huskies and Golden Eagles played three 30-minute periods, with the hosts coming away with a 3-1 win. Enrique Banuelos (Mexico City, Mexico/Virginia) found the back of the net from the penalty spot for NIU.
“It’s disappointing to lose because our goal was to create a winning culture, so it was disappointing in the first place,” said NIU head coach. Ryan Swan. “We conceded two set pieces on two key moments, which was also disappointing, but at the same time there were a lot of bright spots. There were some good possession moments where we were building up quite well and when we got into the second and third periods we came up with some really good areas. We just missed something at the last minute, which as a coaching staff is something we think we can fix.
“The work pace of the guys was good, our defensive work was good, and that was a focus during the week. There were definitely some moments where we were quite happy with it. The areas where we fell short were areas we didn’t focus on We know what we need to work on, and the guys feel pretty good about some of the goals we set before the game.”
Monday’s friendly was an opportunity for Swan and his staff to get their first autumn look at the eight newcomers to this season’s roster.
“There were some growing pains for some,” Swan said. “The game got a little chippy and physical at times and there were a few guys who embraced that. Jakub Drazek came in and fit in really well, I think this is the best we’ve seen of him in training week. Patrick Coleman caused some trouble on the wing for us, Nolan Cosgrove had a good showing in goal.
“Those three looked comfortable and the others showed a few things we liked and why we brought them here, but there were times when you thought, ‘they need to get up to speed a little bit’, and I think once we take them there, we have a very good class.”
Despite the result, the exhibition competition proved to be a useful tool for the Huskies as they continue to prepare for the regular season which starts in 10 days.
“These games are so valuable,” Swan said. “There were a lot of things that we, as a coaching staff and some experienced players, have talked about as areas that we need to improve. After last year’s success we know what is good and what we lack. From a talent perspective, we have it, tactically must the better, that’s in the coaching staff and myself, and the mentality, guys are recognizing now that the game is a bit faster and more physical I think it was good for everyone we expect a tough game against Detroit Mercy on Saturday and now we have we have a few days to get back to where we were today.”
NIU closes its exhibit slate on Saturday, August 20, when the Huskies travel to the Motor City to take on Detroit Mercy. Kick-off against the Titans is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
