Man accused of shooting Texas youth soccer coach turns himself in | Texas





Man accused of shooting a beloved Texas youth soccer coach has made himself a law enforcement officer. Yaqub Talib, brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is accused of shooting Mike Hickmon, a youth soccer coach, after a Saturday night argument between opposing coaching staff turned physical and then into a shooting spree. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, Lancaster Police said in a press release. Yaqub Talibs’ attorney, Clark Birdsall, said his client regrets the tragic loss of life but surrendered this morning so he could have a chance to tell his side of the story. Birdsall declined to comment on Talib’s side of the story. Local news reported that Yaqub Talib and Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020, are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth soccer team. Aqib Talib was named as a contributor to Prime Videos Thursday Night Football last month. Hickmon was a loving husband and father who was committed to serving the young athletes he worked with, local news reports say. We have two lovely children who don’t have their father in their lives now. We have a broken hearted woman and a family going through it, and it’s very hard, and we all need to pray for them, Keith Hall, pastor of the church Hickmon was a member of, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. His murder not only leaves a hole in the family but also traumatized the children who witnessed the gunfire. Half of them couldn’t sleep. They have cried, worried, don’t want to play football. I mean, what can you expect? [Theyre] nine, they babies? Heith Mayes, a friend and fellow coach who was present at the time of the shooting, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. The murder of Hickmons is not an isolated incident. On April 22 of this year, a man shot two other men in the stands of a soccer field near Temple University in Philadelphia, both men surviving the shooting. The shooting happened while a children’s soccer team practiced below, CBS Philadelphia reported. And on July 31, two adults and a six-year-old were fatally shot during a soccer game at an Oakland high school, ABC 7 news reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/15/texas-youth-football-shooting-suspect The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos