Frustration in Cincinnati as Williams vs Raducanu match is postponed | Tennis





The much anticipated first round showdown between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati was abruptly postponed from Monday to Tuesday, frustrating fans who had spent a lot of money and traveled to the event to watch the match. Cincinnati is likely to be Williams’ penultimate tournament after announcing last week that her retirement is imminent. It will also be Williams’ first home game in two years and, with expectations so high, the tournament had announced in advance that Williams and Raducanu would lead Monday night’s session. Emma Raducanu ‘Excited’ To Meet Serena Williams For First And Probably Last Time Video After the announcement, tickets to the session sold out quickly, with some fans buying them at inflated prices to potentially see Williams for the last time. However, the tournament chose to move the game to Tuesday. A tournament spokesperson later said the decision was the result of a number of factors related to the schedule. Rather than announcing the switch outright and offering fans the option of a refund, on Sunday night, the order of play for Monday was simply dropped from Williams and Raducanu from the schedule. Lee Hagy, one of a number of fans expressing frustration on social media, tweeted: This is really frustrating, traveled across the country with your ad Serena was supposed to play Monday night! Do you switch the turn order at the last minute?! And bought tickets in 200 sections only for, now you may have to cancel the flight if you want to see it??!! Both Williams and Raducanu are already in Cincinnati after early Toronto exits, with the former training in front of a packed crowd for the first time on Sunday, while the latter training with Elena Rybakina the day before. Raducanu spoke on Sunday about her joy at having the chance to take on Williams. I just want to go out and enjoy the game I’m going to play when I play it. It’s a great gift to play the best on her way out of the sport. So I’m just looking forward to that, Raducanu said. Late Monday, Williams practiced without a hitch at Court 16 in the shadow of Center Court, where they should have played. While fans have expressed frustration, others have been content to see Williams one last time. Alicia Harris, who hoped to see Williams play for the first time after first supporting her in 1998, said: My husband and I bought tickets for today assuming she would play today because I have to go back to work tomorrow. Very disappointed but I was happy to see her at the practice. I just wanted to see her and I got what I came for. Rybakina reached the second round on Monday, recovering from a glitch to defeat Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2 and set up a second round match between Wimbledon champions, as they face off in round two against Garbie Muguruza, the eighth seed, picks up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/aug/15/frustration-in-cincinnati-as-serena-williams-and-emma-raducanu-match-is-postponed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos