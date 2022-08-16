



Tommy Wings is coming back to the San Jose Sharks. According to the Sharks website, Wingels, along with Luca Sbisa, are joining the Sharks as development coaches. San Jose Hockey Now caught this last night: SJHN has confirmed with new director of player development Todd Marchant that both Wingels and Sbisa are indeed joining the Sharks. Wingels and Sbisa will team up with longtime Sharks development coach Mike Ricci, under Marchant. Wingels, 34, retired in July 2020 after an eight-year NHL career spent primarily with the San Jose Sharks. The fans’ favorite winger was drafted by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft and also played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. Wingels told SJHN after he retired: Everything about my time in San Jose will be the pinnacle and pinnacle of my career. It was such a special time. It’s something my wife and I talk about all the time. We miss it. Welcome home, Tommy! Tommy Wingels on Why He’s Retiring Now, Black Lives Matters & More Sbisa, 32, comes over from the Anaheim Ducks, where he served as a development coach under Marchant. A first round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2008, the quadrilingual defenseman skated for the Flyers, Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators over a 13-year NHL career. Born in Ozieri, Italy, but born in Oberagari, Switzerland, Sbisa, who is fluent in English, French, Italian and German, played for Switzerland at the 2010 Olympics. He also represented Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup. The hiring of Wingels and Sbisa, in addition to the recent presence of Marchant and Riccis, is reshaping the San Jose Sharks player development program. Last year, only John McCarthy had the title of Development Coach in the Sharks organization, although Ricci, who traveled with the Sharks as an NHL Development Coach, and the late Bryan Marchment were involved in that division. Welcome to your new home for the latest news, analysis and opinions from San Jose Sharks. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

