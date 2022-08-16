Racers Announce Inaugural MVFC Schedule





Football | 8/15/2022 10:00:00 AM A new conference, a former conference foe and a clash of Commonwealth schools will mark Murray State’s 2023 football schedule. The 2023 season will be the first race for the racers in the nation’s premier FCS competition, the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The MVFC formally announced the league schedule for 2023 on Monday, the first of a six-year cycle in which 12 teams play eight conference games per year. The new schedule guarantees that each team will play each of its 11 opponents at least four times (two at home, two away) over six years, supporting the continuation of the league identity and increasing competitive fairness over time. The league considered multiple options, including division play, four-team pods, and a true rotation, before arriving at the current model, which uses agreed-upon planning principles, including maximizing bus travel and protecting rivalry. Murray State starts its 99e season of collegiate football on September 3 when it welcomes Presbyterian to town for the home opener. Following the matchup with the Blue Hose, the Racers will travel across the Commonwealth to defeat Louisville on September 9, followed by Middle Tennessee’s first meeting in over two decades on September 16 in Murfreesboro.

After parting ways on September 23, the Racers will begin their tenure in the MVFC with the home league opener on September 30 against the state of Indiana. In October, the Racers will play at Roy Stewart Stadium only once, meeting Southern Illinois on October 14. MSU kicks off the month on October 7 in South Dakota, followed by back-to-back road games on October 14 at Missouri State and October 21 at nine-time National Champion North Dakota State. Murray State returns home on November 4 to host North Dakota, followed by a trip to Illinois State. The Racers will conclude their first season in the MVFC November 18 when they welcome the Penguins of Youngstown State to the “best place we know.” The 2022 football season, the last of the Ohio Valley Conference Racers, begins September 3 in Lubbock, Texas against Texas Tech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goracers.com/news/2022/8/15/football-racers-announce-inaugural-mvfc-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos